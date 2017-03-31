Bank-Chor: Riteish Deshmukh's Comedy Thriller Will Release In 16D

Ganpati Bappa Morya let's rock! First ever feature film to release in 16D #BankChorOn16Junepic.twitter.com/Tks6HphdJ4? Y Films (@Y_films) March 31, 2017
Meanwhile, Riteish said he's "thrilled" to have starred in Bank-Chor: "I'm thrilled to be a part of this first ever technological innovation in the Indian Film Industry. 3D is so last season, when you have 16D! I'm certain Bank-Chor will steal a lot of hearts but since you can't take chances, I'm also keeping a 16-day fast and chanting Om Y-Films O Namah 16 times a day, I'm told it really works!"
Vivek Oberoi said that Bank Chor will take over theatres 16 June onwards, "This is ground-breaking stuff and the first time I experienced it, it really rocked my world. The Bank-Chor gang is going to more than just tickle all your senses with this m-e-n-t-a-l experience. We also consulted famed numerologist from Chinchpokli, Baba Champak Chandrakant Chiplunkar, who advised us on 16th June being the right release date and now there's no stopping us!"
However, the makers of the film have also planned to organise a medical team at the theatres in case the 16D experience turns out to be overwhelming for some viewers.
Bank-Chor is directed by Bumpy, produced by Ashish Patil and has music by Shaan, Kailash Kher, Rochak Kohli, Baba Sehgal and Shameer Tandon.