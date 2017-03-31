Advertisement
Bank-Chor: Riteish Deshmukh's Comedy Thriller Will Release In 16D

Bank Chor stars Riteish along with actors Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty as goofy, bumbling robbers, who attempt a bank robbery on the most inappropriate day possible

  | March 31, 2017 21:59 IST (New Delhi)
Bank Chor

Bank Chor: Riteish Deshmukh in the poster of the film

Highlights

  • The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 16
  • The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty
  • The actors feature as bank robbers in the film
Riteish Deshmukh is part of Bank Chor, a new out-of-the-box project by Y-Films, the youth wing of Yash Raj Films. Bank Chor stars Riteish along with actors Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty as goofy, bumbling robbers, who attempt a bank robbery on the most inappropriate day possible. What else makes Bank-Chor that extra bit special is that it will release in a 16D version along with virtual reality and augmented reality formats. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 16 this year and partner multiplexes are currently busy modifying their screening systems to suit a perfect 16D experience. The makers of the film shared the first poster and the teaser of the film on Friday and Bank-Chor appears to be a potential laugh riot.
 
 

Meanwhile, Riteish said he's "thrilled" to have starred in Bank-Chor: "I'm thrilled to be a part of this first ever technological innovation in the Indian Film Industry. 3D is so last season, when you have 16D! I'm certain Bank-Chor will steal a lot of hearts but since you can't take chances, I'm also keeping a 16-day fast and chanting Om Y-Films O Namah 16 times a day, I'm told it really works!"

Vivek Oberoi said that Bank Chor will take over theatres 16 June onwards, "This is ground-breaking stuff and the first time I experienced it, it really rocked my world. The Bank-Chor gang is going to more than just tickle all your senses with this m-e-n-t-a-l experience. We also consulted famed numerologist from Chinchpokli, Baba Champak Chandrakant Chiplunkar, who advised us on 16th June being the right release date and now there's no stopping us!"

However, the makers of the film have also planned to organise a medical team at the theatres in case the 16D experience turns out to be overwhelming for some viewers.

Bank-Chor is directed by Bumpy, produced by Ashish Patil and has music by Shaan, Kailash Kher, Rochak Kohli, Baba Sehgal and Shameer Tandon.
 

 

