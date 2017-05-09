Bank Chor Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh Is An Inept Thief, Vivek Oberoi A Cop But Baba Sehgal Steals The Show

The trailer starts with a reference to Dhoom trilogy (Bank Chor is produced by Yash Raj Film's subsidy Y-Films) and then moves over to Riteish's entry. He is dressed as a sadhu and has abbreviations for things like - Ganpati Bappa Moriya, Let's Rock (a slight twist of Himesh Reshammiya's popular chant on 'Jai Mata Di, Let's Rock'). Riteish's comic timing is impeccable coupled with some hilarious one-liners. Example, a bank employee says, "You're in the wrong bank," Riteish replies, "Kyun, ye Vicky Donor wala bank hai?"
All this aside, welcome Baba Sehgal. Riteish and company suspect he is Amjad Khan's man. Therefore, Baba Sehgal introduces himself as: "Main to rapper hu," and gave an example: "Lips hai tere lal, Kaale hai tere baal/pehle aaya Anna, baad me Kejriwal." If you follow Baba Sehgal on Twitter, you'd know this is one of his many funny couplets. PS: Baba Sehgal's also contributed in scoring the film's music.
Watch the trailer of Bank Chor here:
Meanwhile, celebs who liked the trailer of Bank Chor tweeted:
This is hilarious.Literally ROFL.Loved it team #BankChor@Riteishd@Y_films@patilashish@vivek_oberoi@Tweet2Rheahttps://t.co/dVYxkqmmKE? bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) May 9, 2017
Wow loved it outstanding#BankChorTrailer@patilashish@Riteishd@Y_filmshttps://t.co/DVgs91FvXc? GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) May 9, 2017
Bank Choralso stars Rhea Chakraborty and is directed by Bumpy. The film is produced by Y-Films' Ashish Patil and YRF's Aditya Chopra. The film is releasing on June 16.