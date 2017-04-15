Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Begum Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya Balan's Film Gets A Slow Start

Begum Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya balan's film collected a little above Rs 3 crore on opening day

  | April 15, 2017 13:26 IST (New Delhi)
Begum Jaan

Begum Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: A still from the film

Highlights

  • Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan made Rs 3.94 crore on opening day
  • Fate Of The Furious, which released on Wednesday, 'made a dent'
  • Begum Jaan is directed by Srijit Mukherji
Actress Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan got a slow start on Friday, reports Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected a little above Rs 3 crore on the opening day. The trade analyst also added that the business needs to "multiply" over the weekend to come up "decent total." Vidya Balan's Begum Jaanhit the screens on Friday to damp reviews. Most of the film critics praised Vidya Balan but her performance could not overpower the loopholes in the film. Begum Jaan released two days after Hollywood's Fate Of The Furious, the eighth film in Fast & Furious franshise and the first without Paul Walker. Taran Adarsh said that Fate Of The Furious and Punjabi film Manje Bistre "made a dent" in Begum Jaan's collection.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
 
 

Siabal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV wrote: "Vidya Balan goes all out and delivers a knockout performance as the madam of a brothel," but of the film he said: "A potentially explosive idea lost in banshee-like shrillness, rapid-fire storytelling and much volatility triggered by a collision of history and hysteria." He gave the film 2.5 stars.

Begum Jaan is an adaptation of Bengali film Rajkahini with Rituparna Sengupta in lead role. Both the Hindi and Bengali versions have been directed by Srijit Mukherji.

Watch the trailer of Begum Jaan:
 


Begum Jaan is the story of a brothel madam who fights to keep the ownership of her haveli after she was asked to evacuate because the line of partition (the Radcliffe Line) passed through it. Begum Jaan and 11 other women in the house fight goons, local politicians and East India Company officials to retain the ownership.

Watch Begum Jaan song Aazaadiyan:
 


The film also stars Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Chunky Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah.

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement