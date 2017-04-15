Begum Jaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidya Balan's Film Gets A Slow Start

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#BegumJaan biz needs to multiply on Sat Sun to come up with a decent weekend total... Fri 3.94 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017
#BegumJaan had a slow start... Evening shows better... #Furious8 wave huge start of Punjabi film #ManjeBistre in North made a dent...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2017
Siabal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV wrote: "Vidya Balan goes all out and delivers a knockout performance as the madam of a brothel," but of the film he said: "A potentially explosive idea lost in banshee-like shrillness, rapid-fire storytelling and much volatility triggered by a collision of history and hysteria." He gave the film 2.5 stars.
Begum Jaan is an adaptation of Bengali film Rajkahini with Rituparna Sengupta in lead role. Both the Hindi and Bengali versions have been directed by Srijit Mukherji.
Watch the trailer of Begum Jaan:
Begum Jaan is the story of a brothel madam who fights to keep the ownership of her haveli after she was asked to evacuate because the line of partition (the Radcliffe Line) passed through it. Begum Jaan and 11 other women in the house fight goons, local politicians and East India Company officials to retain the ownership.
Watch Begum Jaan song Aazaadiyan:
The film also stars Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Chunky Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah.