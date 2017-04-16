Begum Jaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidya Balan's Film 'Declines' On Saturday

This is what Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday:
#BegumJaan declines on Day 2... Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.50 cr. Total: Rs 7.44 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 16, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Vidya Balan goes all out and delivers a knockout performance as the madam of a brothel threatened with obliteration by the partition of Punjab "where Amritsar meets Lahore", but the rest of the eleven women who live and work in whorehouse struggle to be noticed and heard above the frenzied hubbub."
Vidya Balan, who is best known for featuring in women-centric roles like The Dirty Picture and Kahaani series of films, attended several workshops to get into the skin of her character, revealed director Srijit Mukherjee. "Before we started shooting Begum Jaan we organised two workshops simultaneously. One with Vidya, another with the girls, because Vidya is a jovial down-to-earth person and she easily mingles with everybody on set and I didn't want that. I wanted certain kind of distance with the girls from Vidya," IANS quoted the director as saying.
However, earlier it was revealed that Vidya Balan was Srijit Mukherjee's first choice for portraying the protagonist in Bengali film Rajkahini. Begum Jaan, set against the backdrop of The Partition, hit screens on April 14.