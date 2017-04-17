Begum Jaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidya Balan's Film 'Shows An Upward Trend'

Here's Begum Jaan's box office collection so far:
#BegumJaan showed an upward trend on Sun... Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.51 cr, Sun 4.03 cr. Total: 11.48 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2017
#BegumJaan has an advantage: Controlled costs... Theatrical biz revenue from non-theatrical avenues should make it an earner.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2017
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5. "Vidya Balan could count this performance as another feather in her already overflowing cap, but the fire-spewing character that she plays is far too flappy to go down in the annals of Hindi cinema as an unforgettable screen heroine. She is phenomenally riveting no doubt, but the film that rests awkwardly on her shoulders is passable at best."
Begum Jaan is an adaptation of Bengali film Rajkahani, which was headlined by Rituparna Sengupta. The film also stars Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Illa Arun, Chunky Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. Of her role, Vidya earlier told news agency PTI, "I am the madam of a brothel and the film is set in the Partition times and we are at the risk of losing our house. It was difficult to do the film as I am doing it for the first time."
Begum Jaan is produced by brother Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt.
Begum Jaan released along with Hollywood film Fate Of The Furious and Punjabi film Manje Bistre.