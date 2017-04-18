Advertisement
Begum Jaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidya Balan's Film Made Rs 13 Crore So Far

Begum Jaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidya Balan's film is facing stiff competition from Hollywood film Fate Of The Furious

  • Begum Jaan is facing competition from Fate Of The Furious
  • Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan collected mere Rs 3.94 cr on opening day
  • The film is directed by Srijit Mukherji
Actress Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan's collection is dropping by each passing day. The film made Rs 1.87 crore on Monday and it's total collection so far is Rs 13.35 crore. Vidya Balan's film is facing stiff competition from Hollywood film Fate Of The Furious, which released two days before Begum Jaan but is the current favourite at the ticket window. The film stars Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and Charlize Theron and is the eighth film in the Fast & Furious franchise. Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan is an adaptation of Bengali film Rajkahini. Both films are directed by Srijit Mukherji.

Here's the day-wise break up of Vidya Balan's Begum Jaan.
  Begum Jaan is the story of a brothel madam, Begum Jaan (played by Vidya Balan) and 11 other prostitutes living in her brothel which stands between the proposed line of division during India's partition. Begum Jaan refuses to vacate her home and resists attacks from goon, coersive tactics of the East India Company Officials and local politicians. Ultimately she dies in her own home but on her own terms.

Watch the trailer of Begum Jaan:
 

Begum Jaan opened to damp reviews on Friday. Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars rating and described the film as : "A potentially explosive idea lost in banshee-like shrillness, rapid-fire storytelling and much volatility triggered by a collision of history and hysteria." However, the film critic praised Vidya Balan for her performance. "Vidya Balan goes all out and delivers a knockout performance as the madam of a brothel," he wrote.

Begum Jaan also stars Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Naseeruddin Shah and Chunky Pandey.

 

