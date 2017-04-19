Begum Jaan Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidya Balan's Film Has Made Rs 14.94 Crore

This is what Mr Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday:
#BegumJaan Fri 3.94 cr, Sat 3.51 cr, Sun 4.03 cr, Mon 1.87 cr, Tue 1.59 cr. Total: Rs 14.94 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2017
Vidya Balan, who is best known to be the star of women-centric films, shared the reason behind her coming on board for the film, told NDTV: "I was just getting comfortable to express anger. All my life I wanted to be nice, I wanted to be liked. So I always found it difficult especially after becoming an actor. Hence, I told him I am ready and he brought me Begum Jaan."
However, in his review for NDTV Movies, Raja Sen wrote: "Begum Jaan is a highly melodramatic film that waxes frequently on how Hindus and Muslims are the same beasts, but - at its core, under all the shrillness - it is a frustratingly straightforward film about an eviction being carried out."
Helmed by National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherjee, Begum Jaan also features Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Naseeruddin Shah and Chunky Pandey in key roles. It clashed at the box office with Hollywood's much talked about film The Fate Of The Furious.