Begum Jaan First Poster: Vidya Balan Looks Fierce As Brothel Madam

Aa rahi hoon main! #BegumJaanFirstLook@visheshfilms@srijitspeakethpic.twitter.com/hP0x6VIysp- vidya balan (@vidya_balan) March 7, 2017
Begum Jaan> also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda and Rajit Kapoor in pivotal roles. Vidya Balan plays the title role of a brothel madam in Punjab during the Partition of 1947. In the original movie, the lead role was played by Rituparna Sengupta. Begum Jaan, which is directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by brothers Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt is slated to release on April 14. The film's music has been composed by Anu Malik.
Mahesh Bhatt described the movie on Twitter saying: "What a woman! She will take you to a place in your heart to which you will never go." Pallavi Sharda posted the first look with the caption, "Hamari begum jaan ko milna zaroor!"
Vidya Balan, who recently told NDTV that Begum Jaan is very special to her as it is a "badass movie," was last seen in the 2016 thriller Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. The actress will also be seen in Tumhari Sulu later in 2017. Begum Jaan marks the debut of the Rajkahini director Srijit Mukherji in Hindi cinema.