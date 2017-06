Behen Hogi Teri Preview: Will Rajkummar Rao Get Bro-Zoned By Shruti Haasan?

Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's film Behen Hogi Teri is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The film, directed by Ajay K Pannalal, shows how it feels to be bro-zoned by the girl you have been in love with since childhood.is set in Lucknow. In the film, Rajkummar Rao portrays the role of a middle class boy, Gattu, who is madly in love with a neighbourhood girl Binny Arora, played by Shruti Haasan. Gattu makes crazy efforts to woo Binny. He is fighting the society perception that '' and fears that Binny will make him her The trailer of Behen Hogi Teri, which was released by the makers of the film on May 2 , shows how Binny time and again threatens Gattu- "." Confusion takes place in the film when Gattu sees Binny on a bike with his friend and begins to keep an eye on her.Shruti Haasan was recently fat-shamed after she gained eight kilos for. In an interview to mid-day the 31-year-old actress warned off body-shamers, saying that how she chooses to look is 'nobody's business.'"Given the family and background that my character Binny Arora comes from, it was essential that she look fuller. Thankfully, gaining weight paid off, given the amazing response our trailer received," Shruti Haasan told mid-day.has been produced by Tony D'souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya.also co-starswinner Gautam Gulati, Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover and Ranjit. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on June 2 . However, its release date was postponed as it was clashing at the box office with two Hollywood big releases - Priyanka Chopra'sand Gal Gadot'swill clash at the box-office with, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.