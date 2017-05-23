Behen Hogi Teri: Rajkummar Rao And Shruti Haasan's Film Gets A New Release Date

Behen Hogi Teri has been extensively shot in Lucknow. The trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers of the film earlier this month. The two-and-a-half minute clip shows how it feels to be bro-zoned by the girl you have been in love with since childhood.
Watch the trailer of Behen Hogi Teri here:
Behen Hogi Teri also reprises the old dance number Jaanu Meri Jaan from the 1980 movie Shaan, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor.
The film also stars Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover and Ranjit.
Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Trapped. After Behen Hogi Teri, he will be seen making a cameo appearance in Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan made her maiden appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2017 last week. She was there to represent her upcoming film Sanghamithra, directed by Sundar C.