Behen Hogi Teri: Rajkummar Rao And Shruti Haasan's Film Gets A New Release Date

The release date of Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan's filmhas been shifted by a week. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on June 2, will now hit the theatres on June 9, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.was clashing at the box office with two Hollywood big releases - Priyanka Chopra'sand Gal Gadot'shas been directed by Ajay K Pannalal and produced by Tony D'souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya. The film is romantic comedy which tracks the love story of Gattu aka Rajkummar Rao and Binny aka Shruti Haasan.has been extensively shot in Lucknow. The trailer of the film was unveiled by the makers of the film earlier this month . The two-and-a-half minute clip shows how it feels to be bro-zoned by the girl you have been in love with since childhood.Watch the trailer ofhere: Behen Hogi Teri also reprises the old dance number Jaanu Meri Jaan from the 1980 movie Shaan , starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor.The film also starswinner Gautam Gulati, Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover and Ranjit.Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's. After, he will be seen making a cameo appearance in, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan made her maiden appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2017 last week. She was there to represent her upcoming film, directed by Sundar C.