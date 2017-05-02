Behen Hogi Teri Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Bro-Zoned By Shruti Haasan And How

What happens when the girls of yourare, by default, considered to be your sisters? Well, a comedy of errors.'s trailer, a film by Ajay K Pannalal and starring Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan, shows what it feels to be bro-zoned by the girl you are in love with since childhood. The trailer of the film was released on Monday. Set in Lucknow, the trailer features Gattu aka Rajkummar, who is madly in love with "" Binny Arora, played by Shruti Haasan. What follows next is a crazy effort by Gattu to woo Binny. From debating with his friend about adding Binny on Facebook to breaking the ice with her, Gattu tries hard, treading cautiously though. Reason: What if Binny 'makes him her?' In fact, there are moments when she threatens Gattu - "."Watch the trailer here.The versatile Rajkummar Rao is perfect as Gattu, the quintessential young man, who is wary of making the first move, lest he is bro-zoned. Shruti Haasan, as described by Gattu, isn't any "normal patakha, but a firebrand." Well, we are yet to see the fireworks from Binny in the film. There is Binny's strict elder brother, who wants her to get married to the perfect man. However, confusion happens when Binny is spotted on a bike with Gattu's friend. And Gattu is back in picture to keep an eye on her. The film also reprises the old dance number,'s trailer ends with Gattu fuming over all the Rahuls in Bollywood films, in an inebriated state. Fromto- Rahuls have won over the heroines. However, Gattu is determined now, ". Incidentally, the match selected for Binny was another Rahul. Thus the banter.The film also co-starswinner Gautam Gulati, Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover and Ranjit. It will release on June 2.