Behen Hogi Teri Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Bro-Zoned By Shruti Haasan And How

Watch the trailer here.
The versatile Rajkummar Rao is perfect as Gattu, the quintessential young man, who is wary of making the first move, lest he is bro-zoned. Shruti Haasan, as described by Gattu, isn't any "normal patakha, but a firebrand." Well, we are yet to see the fireworks from Binny in the film. There is Binny's strict elder brother, who wants her to get married to the perfect man. However, confusion happens when Binny is spotted on a bike with Gattu's friend. And Gattu is back in picture to keep an eye on her. The film also reprises the old dance number, Jaanu Meri Jaan.
Behen Hogi Teri's trailer ends with Gattu fuming over all the Rahuls in Bollywood films, in an inebriated state. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Dil To Pagal Hai - Rahuls have won over the heroines. However, Gattu is determined now, "Ab se har picture mein, hero ka naam hoga Gattu. No Rahul!. Incidentally, the match selected for Binny was another Rahul. Thus the banter.
The film also co-stars Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover and Ranjit. It will release on June 2.