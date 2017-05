Bhoomi Done. Sanjay Dutt Celebrates With Maanyata And Co-Star Aditi Rao Hydari

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata posed for the cameras

Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari photographed at the party

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar at the party

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently completed shooting for his comeback film Bhoomi, was spotted partying with wife Maanyata and co-star Aditi Rao Hydari in Mumbai on Friday night. Sanjay and Maanyata were twinning in black while Aditi, who stars as theactor's daughter in the film also chose to wear the same colour. Actor Shekhar Suman, chorographer Ganesh Hegde, T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar and wife Divya Khosla Kumar were also photographed at the party. Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, releases on September 22 . The film is under post-production stage. Television actor Sharad Kelkar co-stars with Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari inHere are some pictures from last night's celebrations:Maanyata also shared an adorable picture of herself with Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "Today I am wearing the smile you gave me."was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in August. However, later the release date was shifted to September. "Sanjay Dutt has given his best performance till date and I am glad that we are increasing the anticipation for the audiences," Omung Kumar told NDTV.The film explores the relationship between a father (Sanjay Dutt) and his daughter (Aditi Rao Hydari). It is an emotional revenge drama. Of the film, the 57-year-old actor told NDTV, "I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful." He added thatis the best film for his comeback.is Sanjay Dutt's first film after he completed his five-year jail term last year. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is also making a film on theactor, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt.