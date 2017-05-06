Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Bhoomi Done. Sanjay Dutt Celebrates With Maanyata And Co-Star Aditi Rao Hydari

Sanjay Dutt, who recently completed shooting for his comeback film Bhoomi, was spotted partying with wife Maanyata and co-star Aditi Rao Hydari in Mumbai on Friday night

  | May 06, 2017 19:16 IST (New Delhi)
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, Maanyata and Shekhar Suman photographed at the party

Highlights

  • Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata were twinning in black
  • Bhoomi releases on September 22
  • Aditi plays Sanjay Dutt's daughter in the film
Actor Sanjay Dutt, who recently completed shooting for his comeback film Bhoomi, was spotted partying with wife Maanyata and co-star Aditi Rao Hydari in Mumbai on Friday night. Sanjay and Maanyata were twinning in black while Aditi, who stars as the PK actor's daughter in the film also chose to wear the same colour. Actor Shekhar Suman, chorographer Ganesh Hegde, T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar and wife Divya Khosla Kumar were also photographed at the party. Bhoomi, directed by Omung Kumar, releases on September 22. The film is under post-production stage. Television actor Sharad Kelkar co-stars with Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in Bhoomi.

Here are some pictures from last night's celebrations:
 
sanjay dutt

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata posed for the cameras

sanjay dutt

Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari photographed at the party

 
bhushan kumar

Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar at the party


Maanyata also shared an adorable picture of herself with Sanjay Dutt and wrote, "Today I am wearing the smile you gave me."
 


Bhoomi was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in August. However, later the release date was shifted to September. "Sanjay Dutt has given his best performance till date and I am glad that we are increasing the anticipation for the audiences," Omung Kumar told NDTV.

The film explores the relationship between a father (Sanjay Dutt) and his daughter (Aditi Rao Hydari). It is an emotional revenge drama. Of the film, the 57-year-old actor told NDTV, "I have been looking for scripts that went beyond my screen persona. I wanted to do something vulnerable yet powerful." He added that Bhoomi is the best film for his comeback.

Bhoomi is Sanjay Dutt's first film after he completed his five-year jail term last year. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani is also making a film on the Khalnayak actor, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement