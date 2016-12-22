Bigg Boss 10, December 22: Priyanka Jagga Makes Lopamudra Cry

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss introduces a new task during which the contestants get a chance to meet in person or interact with their close ones. Swami Om and Manu are designated as the manual batteries, who will also ensure that the app, which measures the level of charge in the battery, remains active throughout the game. Priyanka Jagga becomes the first contestant to participate and decides to meet her children for 10 minutes which drains 60% of charge. Priyanka breaks down as she greets her children - Alex and Jermaine. Meanwhile, the rest of the contestants have a good time with the young guests. Next up is Gaurav Chopra, who meets his brother Raghav in the confession room. Raghav advises Gaurav to remain stress free and wishes him luck for the rest of his stay in the house.
Monalisa gets a chance to meet her boyfriend Vikrant who enters the house. Vikrant makes it very clear that he is rather uncomfortable with Manu and Monalisa's growing proximity. Vikrant also points out that Manveer used to be his favourite contestant but he's lost the spot. Before Vikrant bids bye to Monalisa, he assures her of his affection towards her and tells her that he will always be by her side. The episode ends with Rohan Mehra catching up with his brother in the confession room.
Bigg Boss currently has VJ Bani, Lopamudra Raut, Monalisa, Manveer Gurjar, Swami Om, Gaurav Chopra, Rohan Mehra, Priyanka Jagga and Manu Punjabi as contestants. Bani J, Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa are nominated for evictions.