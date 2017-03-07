Bipasha Basu, Accused Of Being 'Unprofessional' At Fashion Show, Dismisses Reports As 'Utter Rubbish'

Read what Bipasha Basu tweeted:
15 years you don't last any business being unprofessional. You last because you are clear and particular and have self respect.? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 6, 2017
Hearing about a con woman talking utter rubbish about my work ethics and some section of the media giving them space too.? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 6, 2017
Karan Singh Grover posted this on Instagram:
You can not move us with your might, you can not hurt us with your words, you can not affect us with your lies. We are unstoppable because we are love and light. We are peaceful because we are the truth. Don't mistake our kindness for weakness. Don't mistake our silence for fear. We choose to look in the mirror because we are beautiful inside out. We choose to look into our own eyes because our souls are pure. We sleep well at night because we are free from corruption. Be with us not against us, let's spread the love and cure negativity. We are the special children of god, at first we were two, now we are one. MP
Bipasha Basu was tweeting in response to a report in Mumbai Mirror that quoted Ronita Sharma Rekhi, the talent scout for the show, as saying: "Four hours before the show kicked off at 6pm, Bipasha flatly refused to come out of her hotel room or speak to anybody. When her manager who was accompanying her, Sana Kapoor of Caa Kwan Talent Management Agency Pvt Ltd., reportedly tried to cajole her to step out, she abused her and threw her out of the room, and also insulted London-based Gurbani Kaur, the founder and organiser of the show, slamming the door on her face. Five hours later, with Sana, and Ronita still waiting, Bipasha and Karan walked out of their room and without glancing at anyone walked out with a map of London in hand to explore the city."
Ms Rekhi also posted this on Facebook:
Bipasha Basu, a former model, is the star of films like Raaz, No Entry, Dhoom 2 and Race. She married her Alone co-star Karan Singh Grover in 2016 after a courtship of one year.