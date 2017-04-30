Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's First Anniversary: Their Love Story In Pics

Bipasha and Karan photographed at their wedding. (Image courtesy: Bipasha Basu)
Highlights
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of 2014 film Alone
They got married in a lavish ceremony a year later
Bipasha and Karan post pictures of their outings regularly
Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. In the year they've spend as husband and wife, Bipasha and Karan have been almost inseparable (for proof look at their Instagram) except recently, when Bipasha joined her No Entry co-star Salman Khan on the Da-bang tour. Their wedding hashtag, which carried forward to their birthdays and vacations, was #MonekyLove and that's just how they've spent an entire year together - which much love and fun. If their Instagram posts are to be believed then Bipasha and Karan's first year as a married couple looks like an extended vacation. Jealous much? Well look at these pictures and you'll surely be.
Bipasha and Karan met while filming 2014's Alone and post the film's completion were often spotted in the same party/vacation group. Bipasha and Karan never denied or confirmed the dating rumours which strengthened after every outing but then, they suddenly announced their wedding date.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's wedding extravaganza was spectacular and was spread over three days with ceremonies like puja, mehendi, sangeet all celebrated together, and with pomp and show. For her mehendi and sangeet, Bipasha wore a pink Anushree Reddy lehenga.
Their wedding ceremony was quite a show too. The groom made a hi-tech entry on a Segway while the bride kept the traditional way of entry. Bipasha glittered in a gold and red Sabyasachi while Karan wore sherwani with dhoti. Thiers was a traditional Bengali wedding.
Bipasha dated actors Dino Morea, John Abraham and Harman Baweja before marrying Karan Singh Grover. This is Karan's third marriage. He was married to actress Shraddha Nigam from 2008-2009 and Jennifer Winget from 2012-2016.