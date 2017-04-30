Advertisement
Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's First Anniversary: Their Love Story In Pics

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their first wedding anniversary today

  | April 30, 2017 10:47 IST (New Delhi)
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha and Karan photographed at their wedding. (Image courtesy: Bipasha Basu)

Highlights

  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of 2014 film Alone
  • They got married in a lavish ceremony a year later
  • Bipasha and Karan post pictures of their outings regularly
Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their first wedding anniversary today. In the year they've spend as husband and wife, Bipasha and Karan have been almost inseparable (for proof look at their Instagram) except recently, when Bipasha joined her No Entry co-star Salman Khan on the Da-bang tour. Their wedding hashtag, which carried forward to their birthdays and vacations, was #MonekyLove and that's just how they've spent an entire year together - which much love and fun. If their Instagram posts are to be believed then Bipasha and Karan's first year as a married couple looks like an extended vacation. Jealous much? Well look at these pictures and you'll surely be.

Meanwhile, this is how the couple wished each other on their anniversary:
 
 

In my favourite place , with my favourite person doing my favourite thing. #monkeylove

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

True dat! #monkeylove

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on


 
Some romantic moments (and captions):
 
 

Will miss this Hottie like crazy for the next few days...@iamksgofficial

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

I love you @iamksgofficial #aussiemonkeys

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

Holding Hands through the good times and the bad...

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

Every day is special with you..

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

I love today Thank you for loving me... #Monkeyversary

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

You are the reason why i smile so bright Thank you @iamksgofficial for being my everything

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
When they compete for attention:
 
 

Baked

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

Still Honeymooning #aussiemonkeys

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 

 
Their first Holi, Diwali, Valentine's Day (and others) together:
 
 

Happy Holi #monkeylove

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

Thank you @iamksgofficial

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

Christmas at Queenie's

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 

 
Bipasha and Karan met while filming 2014's Alone and post the film's completion were often spotted in the same party/vacation group. Bipasha and Karan never denied or confirmed the dating rumours which strengthened after every outing but then, they suddenly announced their wedding date.
 

 
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's wedding extravaganza was spectacular and was spread over three days with ceremonies like puja, mehendi, sangeet all celebrated together, and with pomp and show. For her mehendi and sangeet, Bipasha wore a pink Anushree Reddy lehenga.
 
 

Mehendi and Sangeet done

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
Their wedding ceremony was quite a show too. The groom made a hi-tech entry on a Segway while the bride kept the traditional way of entry. Bipasha glittered in a gold and red Sabyasachi while Karan wore sherwani with dhoti. Thiers was a traditional Bengali wedding.
 
 

Mr and Mrs

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

Us

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
Their reception held in Mumbai was a high profile event. Actors Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Preity Zinta, Tabu and other were in attendance.
 
 

Mr and Mrs. He he he!

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
Bipasha dated actors Dino Morea, John Abraham and Harman Baweja before marrying Karan Singh Grover. This is Karan's third marriage. He was married to actress Shraddha Nigam from 2008-2009 and Jennifer Winget from 2012-2016.
 

 

