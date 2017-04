Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's First Anniversary: Their Love Story In Pics

In my favourite place , with my favourite person doing my favourite thing. #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

True dat! #monkeylove A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:52am PDT



We are happy to finally share the good news with everyone . 30th April 2016 is the big day and we cannot thank our family,friends, fans and well wishers enough for all their love and support. The wedding will be a private intimate affair .Our deepest gratitude for respecting our privacy this far .We hope to have your continued blessings and warm wishes as we embark on this new journey together.Love Bipasha and @iamksgofficial . A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 7, 2016 at 6:03am PDT



Mehendi and Sangeet done A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 29, 2016 at 9:36am PDT



Mr and Mrs A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 1, 2016 at 12:42pm PDT

Us A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:16am PST



Mr and Mrs. He he he! A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on May 1, 2016 at 11:34pm PDT



Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrate their first wedding anniversar y today. In the year they've spend as husband and wife, Bipasha and Karan have been almost inseparable (for proof look at their Instagram) except recently, when Bipasha joined herco-star Salman Khan on the Da-bang tour. Their wedding hashtag, which carried forward to their birthdays and vacations, was #MonekyLove and that's just how they've spent an entire year together - which much love and fun. If their Instagram posts are to be believed then Bipasha and Karan's first year as a married couple looks like an extended vacation. Jealous much? Well look at these pictures and you'll surely be.Meanwhile, this is how the couple wished each other on their anniversary:Bipasha and Karan met while filming 2014'sand post the film's completion were often spotted in the same party/vacation group. Bipasha and Karan never denied or confirmed the dating rumours which strengthened after every outing but then, they suddenly announced their wedding date.Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's wedding extravaganza was spectacular and was spread over three days with ceremonies likeall celebrated together, and with pomp and show. For herand, Bipasha wore a pink Anushree Reddy