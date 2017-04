Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover All Set For First Wedding Anniversary

Reunited with my love Fun times #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

She makes everything look easy A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Sweat Now , Sweet Later Let's get Physical #loveyourself A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are by the beach (again), this time to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Bipasha and Karan, who got married on April 30, last year, have been posting boomerang videos of themselves which prove they are super thrilled for their big day and have already started the celebration in style. Bipasha posted a split of jump boomerang video with caption: "Reunited with my love. Fun times," while Karan posted a split of boxing video and captioned it as: "She makes everything look easy." Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of 2015 filmand got married a year later in a lavish ceremony.Take a look at Bipasha and Karan's videos here:For Bipasha, vacation and party is equal to cheat day on workout. Theactress shared a glimpse of her workout and wrote: "Sweat Now, Sweet Later. Let's get Physical."Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been sharing plenty of throwback pictures and videos remembering their wedding ceremonies . A couple of days agao, Bipasha shared this emotional video from one of the ceremonies and wrote: "You make me Feel @iamksgofficial. It's going to be a year soon. It's been amazing till now. Our relationship's key fundamental foundation is friendship, it's selfless and loving."Watch the video:Bipasha Basu dated actor John Abraham and Harman Baweja before she got married to Kran Singh Grover. This is Karan's third marriage. He was first married to television actress Shraddha Nigam and later to hisco-star, actress Jennifer Winget.