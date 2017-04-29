Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover All Set For First Wedding Anniversary

Take a look at Bipasha and Karan's videos here:
For Bipasha, vacation and party is equal to cheat day on workout. The Jism actress shared a glimpse of her workout and wrote: "Sweat Now, Sweet Later. Let's get Physical."
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been sharing plenty of throwback pictures and videos remembering their wedding ceremonies. A couple of days agao, Bipasha shared this emotional video from one of the ceremonies and wrote: "You make me Feel @iamksgofficial. It's going to be a year soon. It's been amazing till now. Our relationship's key fundamental foundation is friendship, it's selfless and loving."
Watch the video:
Bipasha Basu dated actor John Abraham and Harman Baweja before she got married to Kran Singh Grover. This is Karan's third marriage. He was first married to television actress Shraddha Nigam and later to his Dil Mill Gaye co-star, actress Jennifer Winget.