Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover All Set For First Wedding Anniversary

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's videos prove they are super thrilled for their big day and have already started the celebration in style

  | April 29, 2017 12:41 IST (New Delhi)
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha and Karan will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on April 30. (Image courtesy: Karan)

  • Bipasha and Karan are by the beach to celebrate their anniversary
  • They got married on April 30, last year
  • Bipasha and Karan met while working together in Alone
Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are by the beach (again), this time to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Bipasha and Karan, who got married on April 30, last year, have been posting boomerang videos of themselves which prove they are super thrilled for their big day and have already started the celebration in style. Bipasha posted a split of jump boomerang video with caption: "Reunited with my love. Fun times," while Karan posted a split of boxing video and captioned it as: "She makes everything look easy." Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met on the sets of 2015 film Alone and got married a year later in a lavish ceremony.

Take a look at Bipasha and Karan's videos here:
 
 

Reunited with my love Fun times #monkeylove

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

 
 

She makes everything look easy

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on



For Bipasha, vacation and party is equal to cheat day on workout. The Jism actress shared a glimpse of her workout and wrote: "Sweat Now, Sweet Later. Let's get Physical."
 
 

Sweat Now , Sweet Later Let's get Physical #loveyourself

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been sharing plenty of throwback pictures and videos remembering their wedding ceremonies. A couple of days agao, Bipasha shared this emotional video from one of the ceremonies and wrote: "You make me Feel @iamksgofficial. It's going to be a year soon. It's been amazing till now. Our relationship's key fundamental foundation is friendship, it's selfless and loving."

Watch the video:
 


Bipasha Basu dated actor John Abraham and Harman Baweja before she got married to Kran Singh Grover. This is Karan's third marriage. He was first married to television actress Shraddha Nigam and later to his Dil Mill Gaye co-star, actress Jennifer Winget.

 

