Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Revisit Their Wedding Moments In This Video

The constant guessing game is tiring..as am more than straightforward person.So pls do not believe anything that gets written.Thank you all. ? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then. ? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

The curiosity about me being pregnant...is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the ppl who are so eager for this to happen. ? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017

Actress Bipasha Basu is happily married to Karan Singh Grover and the couple is close to celebrating their first anniversary, which is on April 30th. On Wednesday, Bipasha, posted a throwback video from her wedding diaries. In the video, the actress is wearing a beautiful smile and happily looking at her groom-to-be Karan. "It's going to be a year soon. It's been amazing till now, our relationship's key fundamental foundation is friendship. It's selfless and loving," Bipasha captioned her post . Their wedding was attended by only family members and the rituals took place as per Bengali traditions. Bipasha Basu, 38, met Karan Singh Grover, 35, on the sets of their 2015 filmHere's what Bipasha posted:Last month, Bipasha's pregnancy rumours made rounds on social media . Later, theactress posted a clarification that the couple is no planning a baby yet.Read her posts:Meanwhile, she was also called 'unprofessional' after she failed to honour a commitment in London despite being paid an advance fee.The accusations put on wife Bipasha prompted Karan to post an impassioned defence of her on Instagram.Bipasha Basu, a former model, debuted in Bollywood with, where she played an antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar. For the film, she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She next starred in, as the lead. She is known for films such asandKaran Singh Grover debuted with television show. He has worked in films likeand. He was previously married to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.