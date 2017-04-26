Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Revisit Their Wedding Moments In This Video

Here's what Bipasha posted:
Last month, Bipasha's pregnancy rumours made rounds on social media. Later, the No Entry actress posted a clarification that the couple is no planning a baby yet.
Read her posts:
The constant guessing game is tiring..as am more than straightforward person.So pls do not believe anything that gets written.Thank you all.? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017
We are not planning to have a baby right now.When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then.? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017
The curiosity about me being pregnant...is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the ppl who are so eager for this to happen.? Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) March 28, 2017
Meanwhile, she was also called 'unprofessional' after she failed to honour a commitment in London despite being paid an advance fee.
The accusations put on wife Bipasha prompted Karan to post an impassioned defence of her on Instagram.
You can not move us with your might, you can not hurt us with your words, you can not affect us with your lies. We are unstoppable because we are love and light. We are peaceful because we are the truth. Don't mistake our kindness for weakness. Don't mistake our silence for fear. We choose to look in the mirror because we are beautiful inside out. We choose to look into our own eyes because our souls are pure. We sleep well at night because we are free from corruption. Be with us not against us, let's spread the love and cure negativity. We are the special children of god, at first we were two, now we are one. MP
Bipasha Basu, a former model, debuted in Bollywood with Ajnabee, where she played an antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar. For the film, she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She next starred in Raaz, as the lead. She is known for films such as Corporate, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Dhoom 2 and Race.
Karan Singh Grover debuted with television show Dill Mill Gayye . He has worked in films like Alone and Hate Story 3. He was previously married to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.