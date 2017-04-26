Advertisement
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Revisit Their Wedding Moments In This Video

Bipasha Basu posted a throwback video from her wedding diaries, in which, the actress is wearing a beautiful smile and happily looking at Karan

  | April 26, 2017 17:01 IST (New Delhi)
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu photographed at their wedding

Highlights

  • "It's been amazing till now," wrote Bipasha
  • Bipasha, Karan will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on April 30
  • They first met on the sets of 2015 film Alone
Actress Bipasha Basu is happily married to Karan Singh Grover and the couple is close to celebrating their first anniversary, which is on April 30th. On Wednesday, Bipasha, posted a throwback video from her wedding diaries. In the video, the actress is wearing a beautiful smile and happily looking at her groom-to-be Karan. "It's going to be a year soon. It's been amazing till now, our relationship's key fundamental foundation is friendship. It's selfless and loving," Bipasha captioned her post. Their wedding was attended by only family members and the rituals took place as per Bengali traditions. Bipasha Basu, 38, met Karan Singh Grover, 35, on the sets of their 2015 film Alone.

Here's what Bipasha posted:
 


Last month, Bipasha's pregnancy rumours made rounds on social media. Later, the No Entry actress posted a clarification that the couple is no planning a baby yet.

Read her posts:
 
 
 

Meanwhile, she was also called 'unprofessional' after she failed to honour a commitment in London despite being paid an advance fee.

The accusations put on wife Bipasha prompted Karan to post an impassioned defence of her on Instagram.
 


Bipasha Basu, a former model, debuted in Bollywood with Ajnabee, where she played an antagonist opposite Akshay Kumar. For the film, she won Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She next starred in Raaz, as the lead. She is known for films such as Corporate, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Dhoom 2 and Race.

Karan Singh Grover debuted with television show Dill Mill Gayye . He has worked in films like Alone and Hate Story 3. He was previously married to actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.
 

 

