Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Share Adorable Messages On First Anniversary

"I think I've craved that kind of a love where your lover wants you, needs you, likes to spend time with you. He fixed me," says Bipasha Basu

  | April 30, 2017 12:48 IST (New Delhi)
  • April 30 marks Bipasha-Karan's first wedding anniversary
  • Bipasha and Karan are co-stars of Alone
  • Bipasha and Karan are currently holidaying at a beach side location
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are celebrating their anniversary weekend with a balmy vacation in Goa. April 30 marks the first wedding anniversary of Bipasha and Karan, who are keeping fans and followers posted from their beach-side holiday. Karan, who has been Bipasha's co-star for 2015 film Alone, posted a video in which they share adorable messages for each other. The video is also a collage of the highlights of their romance. "I think I've craved that kind of a love where your lover wants you, needs you, likes to spend time with you. He fixed me," Bipasha says in the video. She also defines the idea of a perfect partner as "Somebody who loves everything that you do, is thankful, is grateful." Meanwhile, Karan says: "My life changed a lot."

"On this special day of ours...our first wedding anniversary - sharing a bit of us and our journey with all of you who love us and all of you who believe in soulmates and true love," reads the caption of the video, which has been re-shared by Bipasha.
 
 

Happy 1st Anniversary my love. You are and will always be my everything. Thank you for loving me so much.

Meanwhile, the duo also shared goofy pictures from their holiday diaries. "In my favourite place , with my favourite person doing my favourite thing," Bipasha wrote on Instagram.
 
 

In my favourite place , with my favourite person doing my favourite thing. #monkeylove

True dat! #monkeylove

This is how the Goa resort added a personalised touch to Karan and Bipasha's stay:
 


Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover married in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai last year. Karan was earlier married to actress Shraddha Nigam and later to actress and co-star Jennifer Winget. Meanwhile, Bipasha was known to have dated actors John Abraham and Harman Baweja.
 

 

