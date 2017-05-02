Bipasha Basu Reveals Life Without Husband Karan Singh Grover 'Would Be A Disaster'

In my favourite place , with my favourite person doing my favourite thing. #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 29, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 30 and on 'popular demand' the Raaz actress posted the trailer of her wedding film on Twitter on Tuesday. The 38-year-old actress, who keeps her fans up-to-date with her and Karan's activities on social media, posted this four minute video, giving a sneak peek of the wedding celebrations. In an emotional interview to the wedding filmmakers, Bipasha reveals how she 'craved for a kind of love where your lover wants you, needs you and likes to spend time with you.' Amidst candid grabs of the couple's photoshoot and wedding ceremonies, Bipasha said, "He fixed me. My life would be a disaster (otherwise)."In fact, Bipasha also went on to share how Karan and she 'accepted each other without judging.' The actress was earlier dating actor John Abraham, who went on to marry investment banker Priya Runchal. Karan was married to television actress Jennifer Winget before. Karan added, "We are not going into it blindfolded anymore. We know the mistakes we made. So you know what you are not supposed to do. And you know what you have been missing all these years."Though the first meeting of Karan and Bipasha wasn't that great, the actress fell for him after getting knowing him more. "He was late the first time I met him and I am so good with time," she said. She was floored by Karan's looks too. She said, "I thought he was a clean and sharp dresser."Take a look at the video here.It was a fairytale wedding indeed. Bipasha looked a true Bengali in her wedding finery as the dapper Karan sported a dhoti for the ceremonies.The couple celebrated their first anniversary in Goa.Bipasha Basu is known for films likeand. Karan Singh Grover, a television heartthrob, made his debut in Bollywood within 2015. The film also co-starred Bipasha Basu.