Bipasha Basu Shares Her Side Of Story About The London Fashion Show

On Wednesday, in a lengthy Facebook post, a UK-based show organizer said that Bipahsa Basu cancelled her appearance in a show she had organized after throwing many tantrums including flying business class and booking expensive suite in a top hotel. Bipasha in her statement denied the claims and said: "To set the record straight - The deal was made with a set of agreed conditions. I had agreed to travel on a hospitality deal but never was I treated so badly. Contrary to rumors, as soon as I landed in London, we made our own hotel bookings and I also immediately rebooked our own travel. Being a part of the Bollywood fraternity, I've never experienced such a callous and high-handed treatment before. So instead of creating a scene there, I chose to keep the high ground and backed off from the event."
The organizer had also accused Bipasha Basu of mistreating her manger. In her Facebook post, the organizer said: "...(the) poor girl too who is terrified and hassled and is crying and telling us how she is always under pressure and scared to open her mouth in front of her because she has turned very violent recently and also shouts at her for little things in front of people." To this Bipasha replied: "What has been reported about my manager is uncalled for. She received some disheartening news of her family and was upset, as opposed to the ridiculous reasons being reported."
Bipasha Basu was accompanied by her husband Karan Singh Grover, who after the incident and much slandering on social media, wrote in an Instagram post: "You can not affect us with your lies. Don't mistake our silence for fear." Bipasha re-posted Karan's cryptic message on Instagram:
#Repost @iamksgofficial with @repostapp You can not move us with your might, you can not hurt us with your words, you can not affect us with your lies. We are unstoppable because we are love and light. We are peaceful because we are the truth. Don't mistake our kindness for weakness. Don't mistake our silence for fear. We choose to look in the mirror because we are beautiful inside out. We choose to look into our own eyes because our souls are pure. We sleep well at night because we are free from corruption. Be with us not against us, let's spread the love and cure negativity. We are the special children of god, at first we were two, now we are one. MP
Read Bipasha Basu's full statement:
While a lot has been said about my association with the recent London Fashion Show, I feel that I need to speak my mind at this juncture.I do believe that it is important to be true to yourself and your principles.
I have always fought my own battles, and though I don't choose to fall to their level ,I need to set the record straight. While a few hiccups are bound to happen in our line of work, I have never been privy to such baseless and cheap name slandering.
Initially I was amused that the defaulters are playing the victim card and making up ridiculous stories to save their back and putting me in the wrong but now I'm shocked that certain segments of the media too have supported them and people are wrongly using social media as a weapon of mass attack. Also to be noted that these are first time producers in London.
To set the record straight - The deal was made with a set of agreed conditions. However, when I landed there for the project as planned, I realized that the organizers hadn't honored their end of the bargain. Inspite of confirming with my manager that they had.
I had agreed to travel on a hospitality deal but never was I treated so badly .My self-respect holds the highest value and I refuse to be a victim of bullying or arm twisting. They expected me to hold true to my end of the bargain, where as they had completely defaulted at their end. Using the fact that my name had already been publicised.
Contrary to rumors, as soon as I landed in London , we made our own hotel bookings and I also immediately rebooked our own travel. Being a part of the Bollywood fraternity, I've never experienced such a callous and high-handed treatment before. So instead of creating a scene there, I chose to keep the high ground and backed off from the event.
I understand that some people were inadvertently hurt by my actions; but I believe we all have the right to stand by our self-respect and choose to walk away from humiliating situations.
There are no free lunches in this world and everyone needs to be compensated for the work they do and when the terms and conditions aren't met, it is only natural and professional to opt out of the deal.
Additionally, what has been reported about my manager is uncalled for. She received some disheartening news of her family and was upset, as opposed to the ridiculous reasons being reported.
I hope this puts an end to all speculation.
While I do understand that celebrities are public figures and are constantly under scrutiny , At the same time they are soft targets for anyone to accuse and then be written about. I hope everyone makes a wiser judgement as opposed to believing just about anything that is gets written.