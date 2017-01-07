Advertisement
Bipasha Basu's Birthday Celebrations In Pics And Videos

"Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl in the whole wide world," Karan Singh Grover wrote for Bipasha Basu on Instagram

  January 07, 2017
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are in Australia (courtesy: iamksgofficial )

Actress Bipasha Basu is enjoying a birthday-special vacation in Australia and letting her hair down with husband, actor Karan Singh Grover. Bipasha blew 38 candles out on January 7 and rung in her special day with a scrumptious-looking cake, friends, selfies and Karan by her side. Pictures from Bipasha and Karan's Aussie holiday have been shared on social media and we are loving them. "Happy Birthday to the most gorgeous girl in the whole wide world. May your smile get brighter and your laughter get louder with every passing year," Karan Singh Grover, who posted more than one birthday wish for his wife, wrote on Instagram.
 


Karan can easily to go any length to make Bipasha smile even if that means riding a toy unicorn on the streets of Australia. Karan sang in the most animated manner possible, and it will make you roll on the floor laughing.
 
 

Birthday song on a Unicorn #itsmybirthday #aussiemonkeys

A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



Meanwhile, Bipasha was uber-chic in a knit poncho and shorts on her birthday. With those shades and a gold choker, Bipasha was all set to hit the beach:
 
 

Better with a smile on Birthday #itsmybirthday #aussiemonkeys #loveyourself

A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


The list of Bipasha's closest friends include designer Rocky Star, who had the ideal gift for her:
 
 

Wearing my favourite @rockystarofficial dress for my birthday

A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



Meanwhile, this is how Bipasha and Karan went crazy with the birthday celebrations. The couple, who married in July last year, look absolutely adorable in the montage.
 
 

My best gift My Baby @iamksgofficial

A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on



The Alone co-stars also filled up their vacation album with envy-inducing entries:
 
 

High on Water Gold Coast now#aussiemonkeys

A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

Chilling at the #watsonbaybeachclub ! #aussiemonkeys

A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 

Ready to fly... #aussiemonkeys

A photo posted by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on


 


Bipasha Basu, 38, and Karan Singh Grover, 34, met while filming 2014 thriller Alone, which remains Bipasha's last film. Bipasha and Karan married in a private ceremony on April 30 in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a star-studded reception which was attended by the Bachchans, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.
 

