Bipasha Basu's Birthday Celebrations In Pics And Videos

Karan can easily to go any length to make Bipasha smile even if that means riding a toy unicorn on the streets of Australia. Karan sang in the most animated manner possible, and it will make you roll on the floor laughing.
Meanwhile, Bipasha was uber-chic in a knit poncho and shorts on her birthday. With those shades and a gold choker, Bipasha was all set to hit the beach:
The list of Bipasha's closest friends include designer Rocky Star, who had the ideal gift for her:
Meanwhile, this is how Bipasha and Karan went crazy with the birthday celebrations. The couple, who married in July last year, look absolutely adorable in the montage.
The Alone co-stars also filled up their vacation album with envy-inducing entries:
Bipasha Basu, 38, and Karan Singh Grover, 34, met while filming 2014 thriller Alone, which remains Bipasha's last film. Bipasha and Karan married in a private ceremony on April 30 in Mumbai. The wedding was followed by a star-studded reception which was attended by the Bachchans, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan.