BMC Elections 2017: Varun Dhawan Went To Vote But Couldn't

"Upsetting that I couldn't find my name on the voters list," Varun Dhawan told ANI.
Varun Dhawan arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, says "upsetting that I couldn't find my name on the voter list" pic.twitter.com/9mw7kWLKXl? ANI (@ANI_news) February 21, 2017
My name has not shown up in the list unfortunately,its bizarre because I voted last year.Will find out from EC where is my name:Varun Dhawan pic.twitter.com/k7KPlZuY1G? ANI (@ANI_news) February 21, 2017
On Twitter, Varun was rebuked by some followers for apparently having said he voted in 'Rajya Sabha elections' last year. He was quick to acknowledge the mistake:
I was wrong I meant lok sabha. My bad sorry. https://t.co/2Mm9mAEMLx? Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 21, 2017
Varun Dhawan was in Jaipur till yesterday, promoting his new film Badrinath Ki Dulhania with co-star Alia Bhatt. They were photographed at Mumbai airport, after flying home.
Varun and Alia will resume publicity duties for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which releases on March 10 and which they are promoting around the country. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a sequel to their 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and follows a similar binary of enthusiastic but gauche swain in pursuit of a reluctant love interest. Varun plays Badrinath, an unsophisticated young man who wants to marry Vaidehi, played by Alia, a feisty and confident young woman who is offended by his wedding proposal.
Varun Dhawan, star of films such as ABCD 2 and Badlapur, was last seen in the 2016 film Dishoom and is currently working on Judwaa 2, a sequel to the Nineties hit starring Salman Khan.