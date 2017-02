BMC Elections 2017: Varun Dhawan Went To Vote But Couldn't

Varun Dhawan arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, says "upsetting that I couldn't find my name on the voter list" pic.twitter.com/9mw7kWLKXl ? ANI (@ANI_news) February 21, 2017

Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt at Mumbai airport

Actor Varun Dhawan showed up to vote in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC elections in Mumbai this morning - only to find himself excluded from the voters list at the polling booth. "My name has not shown up in the list, unfortunately. It's bizarre because I voted last year. Will find out from the Election Commission where my name is," the 29-year-old actor told news agency ANI. Varun later clarified on Twitter that he meant he had voted in the Lok Sabha elections of 2014. Celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham and several others were pictured with inked fingers after having voted."Upsetting that I couldn't find my name on the voters list," Varun Dhawan told ANI.On Twitter, Varun was rebuked by some followers for apparently having said he voted in 'Rajya Sabha elections' last year. He was quick to acknowledge the mistake: Varun Dhawan was in Jaipur till yesterday, promoting his new film Badrinath Ki Dulhania with co-star Alia Bhatt. They were photographed at Mumbai airport, after flying home.Varun and Alia will resume publicity duties for, which releases on March 10 and which they are promoting around the country. The film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, is a sequel to their 2014 filmand follows a similar binary of enthusiastic but gauche swain in pursuit of a reluctant love interest. Varun plays Badrinath, an unsophisticated young man who wants to marry Vaidehi, played by Alia, a feisty and confident young woman who is offended by his wedding proposal.Varun Dhawan, star of films such asand, was last seen in the 2016 filmand is currently working on Judwaa 2 , a sequel to the Nineties hit starring Salman Khan.