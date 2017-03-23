Bollywood's Highest Tax-Payer Of 2016 Is...

Inching close to this figure with an amount of Rs 29 crore as advance tax is Akshay Kumar, who enjoyed a string of hits in the past year, including Rustom and Jolly LLB 2. Hrithik Roshan came in at the third position with Rs 25.5 crore in tax payments.
New entrant, actor-comedian Kapil Sharma surprised the Income Tax department by reporting an income hike of 206 per cent in one year with a payment of Rs 23 crore as advance tax. He paid Rs 7 crore in the previous fiscal year. Filmmaker Karan Johar and 24-year-old actress Alia Bhatt also made their maiden appearances on the list.
The actress's Rs 4.33 crore put her at the second spot among Bollywood's leading ladies, with Deepika Padukone, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, paying Rs 10 crore in tax.
