Boman Irani Was 'Appalled' That People Don't Know Who Kailash Satyarthi Is

What was shocking for the actor was what followed after he agreed to take up the role, "After agreeing to do the film, I got excited and called some friends, from the industry and even journalists who are my friends but they immediately asked me who he was? I was appalled, and that itself is a good reason to do this film," Boman Irani said.
The 57-year-old actor has not met Kailash Satyarthi yet but is hoping he will get to meet him soon, "I want to meet him that's the deal I cracked with the director, who knows Kailash well. I said I will do your film and you make me meet Kailash."
Kailash Satyarthi is a children's rights and education advocate and an activist against child labour. He founded the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save The Childhood Movement ) in 1980 and has worked towards protecting the rights of more 83,000 children from 144 countries. He was given the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, which he shared with Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan.