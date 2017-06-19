Advertisement
Boman Irani Was 'Appalled' That People Don't Know Who Kailash Satyarthi Is

  | June 19, 2017 16:53 IST (Mumbai)
Boman Irani

Boman Irani plays Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi in Jhalki (courtesy, R kailash.satyarthi)

In the upcoming Jhalki, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Brahmanand Singh, actor Boman Irani plays Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. The film is not a biography of the child rights activist, but it's a small role about him that got the actor on board, "The story is mainly about a little girl who is in search of her brother, who is going to child slavery. I first got a text message from someone, and usually, I forward them to my manager but this really caught my attention, so I replied and told the person to tell me more, we then got on the phone. He started telling me who Kailash Satyarthi is, I told him to hold on and told him I know who he is, and I agreed immediately," Boman Irani said.

What was shocking for the actor was what followed after he agreed to take up the role, "After agreeing to do the film, I got excited and called some friends, from the industry and even journalists who are my friends but they immediately asked me who he was? I was appalled, and that itself is a good reason to do this film," Boman Irani said.

The 57-year-old actor has not met Kailash Satyarthi yet but is hoping he will get to meet him soon, "I want to meet him that's the deal I cracked with the director, who knows Kailash well. I said I will do your film and you make me meet Kailash."

Kailash Satyarthi is a children's rights and education advocate and an activist against child labour. He founded the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save The Childhood Movement ) in 1980 and has worked towards protecting the rights of more 83,000 children from 144 countries. He was given the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, which he shared with Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan.
 

 

