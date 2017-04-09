Advertisement
Brace For Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar Vs Rajinikanth's 2.0 This Diwali

Secret Superstar was earlier releasing on August 4 with Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Shah Rukh Khan's new movie scheduled for the following weekend

  April 09, 2017
Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth are reportedly expected to co-star soon

  • Secret Superstar would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt's comeback
  • Toilet Ek Prem Katha and SRK's film also clashed on August 11
  • Secret Superstar casts Zaira as a singer who becomes a YouTube sensation
Expect a spectacular display of fireworks at the Diwali box office this year. Aamir Khan-produced Secret Superstar has just been rescheduled to release with Rajinikanth's 2.0, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Secret Superstar was earlier releasing on August 4 with Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Shah Rukh Khan's new movie scheduled for the following weekend. Secret Superstar would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi on August 4 but Mr Dutt left the date saying he would not want the two films to be "pitted against" one other. According to sources, Aamir's Team considers Secret Superstar's second week run at the theatres as crucial for the film's business and also observes Diwali weekend as for multiple releases, reported Mr Adarsh. Megastar Rajinikanth was also apparently consulted ahead of the rescheduling, reported Mr Adarsh.

"Aamir himself called Rajini Sir and discussed his concerns vis-a-vis Secret Superstar shifting from August to Diwali. Both the actors share a warm bond and it was with Rajini Sir's blessings that Aamir has announced a Diwali release for Secret Superstar," Mr Adarsh quoted a source as saying in his report.
 

Rajinikanth's 2.0 stars Akshay as main antagonist Dr Richard while Secret Superstar is Dangal actress Zaira Wasim's first film after the wrestling drama. Zaira also recently won the Best Supporting Actress National Award for her part in Aamir Khan's film.

2017 is truly the year of big box office clashes. Like we said before, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Imtiaz Ali-directed film will collide with Akshay's Toilet Ek Prem Katha on August 11 while Meri Pyaari Bindu and Half Girlfriend releasing in May and Aankhen 2 and Golmaal Again also arriving in October. Phew.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan are expected to co-star in Baahubali director S S Rajamouli's film adaptation of Mahabharata. Aamir Khan also makes a special appearance in a desi-rockstar persona in Secret Superstar, which casts Zaira as a young singer who becomes a YouTube sensation.
 

 

