Brace For Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar Vs Rajinikanth's 2.0 This Diwali

Expect a spectacular display of fireworks at the Diwali box office this year. Aamir Khan-producedhas just been rescheduled to release with Rajinikanth's, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.was earlier releasing on August 4 with Akshay Kumar's Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Shah Rukh Khan's new movie scheduled for the following weekend.would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi on August 4 but Mr Dutt left the date saying he would not want the two films to be "pitted against" one other. According to sources, Aamir's Team considers's second week run at the theatres as crucial for the film's business and also observes Diwali weekend as for multiple releases, reported Mr Adarsh. Megastar Rajinikanth was also apparently consulted ahead of the rescheduling, reported Mr Adarsh."Aamir himself called Rajini Sir and discussed his concerns vis-a-visshifting from August to Diwali. Both the actors share a warm bond and it was with Rajini Sir's blessings that Aamir has announced a Diwali release for Secret Superstar," Mr Adarsh quoted a source as saying in his report Rajinikanth'sstars Akshay as main antagonist Dr Richard whileisactress Zaira Wasim's first film after the wrestling drama. Zaira also recently won the Best Supporting Actress National Award for her part in Aamir Khan's film.2017 is truly the year of big box office clashes . Like we said before, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Imtiaz Ali-directed film will collide with Akshay'son August 11 whileandreleasing in May andandalso arriving in October. Phew.Meanwhile, Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan are expected to co-star indirector S S Rajamouli's film adaptation of. Aamir Khan also makes a special appearance in a desi-rockstar persona in, which casts Zaira as a young singer who becomes a YouTube sensation.