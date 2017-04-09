Brace For Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar Vs Rajinikanth's 2.0 This Diwali

"Aamir himself called Rajini Sir and discussed his concerns vis-a-vis Secret Superstar shifting from August to Diwali. Both the actors share a warm bond and it was with Rajini Sir's blessings that Aamir has announced a Diwali release for Secret Superstar," Mr Adarsh quoted a source as saying in his report.
#BreakingNews: Aamir Khan Productions' #SecretSuperstar will now release in Diwali 2017. Zee Studios presents. Directed by Advait Chandan.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2017
Rajinikanth's 2.0 stars Akshay as main antagonist Dr Richard while Secret Superstar is Dangal actress Zaira Wasim's first film after the wrestling drama. Zaira also recently won the Best Supporting Actress National Award for her part in Aamir Khan's film.
2017 is truly the year of big box office clashes. Like we said before, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's Imtiaz Ali-directed film will collide with Akshay's Toilet Ek Prem Katha on August 11 while Meri Pyaari Bindu and Half Girlfriend releasing in May and Aankhen 2 and Golmaal Again also arriving in October. Phew.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan are expected to co-star in Baahubali director S S Rajamouli's film adaptation of Mahabharata. Aamir Khan also makes a special appearance in a desi-rockstar persona in Secret Superstar, which casts Zaira as a young singer who becomes a YouTube sensation.