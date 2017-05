'Chal Na, Katrina': Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch-Style Welcome For Katrina Kaif

Finally!! Welcoming the inimitable @katrinakaif to Instagram #chalnaKatrina into the mad world of social! Hope it's a fun adventure! Xoxo love and luck always A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 3, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Hard at work , prep time for Tiger Zinda Hai at yrf . Photography by Aditya Chopra #adityachopradoesexist A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 2, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Finding inner peace ... (and information) whilst getting ready #multitasking #onlyanhourlate A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

This is me in the morning .... #iwokeuplikethis .... (or maybe ...) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 28, 2017 at 11:36pm PDT

Katrina Kaif was given a grand Instagram welcome by her colleagues but actress Priyanka Chopra's post is our favourite. Priyanka, 34, posted a snippet from the trailer of(Hindi version) in which she says (with truckloads of attitude): ", Katrina," translation of "Easy, Britney" from the English trailer. We did not miss that neat PR trick, Priyanka. She wrote in caption: "Finally. Welcoming the inimitable @katrinakaif to Instagram #chalnaKatrina into the mad world of social. Hope it's a fun adventure. Xoxo love and luck always. (sic)" Katrina Kaif is exploring the photo sharing app to the fullest , leading to hilarious pictures and captions. In one post, Katrina pranked her followers and in another she gave 'proof' of social media reticent filmmaker, Aditya Chopra's 'existence.' This is Priyanka's fabulous welcome post for Katrina:Priyanka stars as main (and super chic) villain in Hollywood film Baywatch , co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Of replacing Britney's name with Katrina's, Priyanka told India Today that it was her "girl love homage" to Katrina. "I couldn't think of anyone else. Britney is such a huge star. So I had to find a modern day icon. I think Katrina Kaif is a major icon for Hindi cinema and I really, really like her," she added.Here's a glimpse of Katrina Kaif Instagram page:Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Anurag Basu'swith Ranbir Kapoor. She is filming Ali Abbas Zafar'swith Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Priyanka has completed filmingseason 2 and her filmwill hit the screens on May 25. Priyanka hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet.