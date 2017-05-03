'Chal Na, Katrina': Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch-Style Welcome For Katrina Kaif

This is Priyanka's fabulous welcome post for Katrina:
Priyanka stars as main (and super chic) villain in Hollywood film Baywatch, co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Of replacing Britney's name with Katrina's, Priyanka told India Today that it was her "girl love homage" to Katrina. "I couldn't think of anyone else. Britney is such a huge star. So I had to find a modern day icon. I think Katrina Kaif is a major icon for Hindi cinema and I really, really like her," she added.
Here's a glimpse of Katrina Kaif Instagram page:
Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor. She is filming Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan. Meanwhile, Priyanka has completed filming Quantico season 2 and her film Baywatch will hit the screens on May 25. Priyanka hasn't announced her next Bollywood project yet.