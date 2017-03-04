Commando 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Made Rs 4 Crore

Vidyut Jammwal's film Commando 2 is a sequel to his action film Commando: One Man Army which released in 2013. The Dilip Ghosh-directed film was a sleeper hit.
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Commando 2 is a rather dreary affair. It generates no edge-of-the-seat excitement because the fight sequences are drably mechanical and, therefore, utterly monotonous." The film got 1.5 star (out of five) rating.
Meanwhile, Hollywood film Logan (the last Wolverine film of the X-Men series) also released on Friday and made the same sum as Commando 2, reports Box Office India. The trade analyst say it's the "first real surprise of the year" as it's Day 1 collection is "higher than anyone would have expected." Hollywood star Hugh Jackman stars in and as Logan, who is forced out of hiding when a mutant attacks the city.