Commando 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Made Rs 4 Crore

Vidyut Jammwal's filmdid a respectable business on the opening day. The film collected a little above Rs 4 crore on Friday which is only a crore less than last week's release Rangoon's Day 1 collection , reports Box Office India . According to the trade punditscollection is "actually good" when compared to Vishal Bhardwaj's, which was a "much bigger film." Vidyut Jammal's film co-stars Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma while Vishal Bhardwaj-directedfeatured Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.is directed by Deven Bhojani, who helmed popular television seriesVidyut Jammwal's filmis a sequel to his action filmwhich released in 2013. The Dilip Ghosh-directed film was a sleeper hit.In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: " Commando 2 is a rather dreary affair . It generates no edge-of-the-seat excitement because the fight sequences are drably mechanical and, therefore, utterly monotonous." The film got 1.5 star (out of five) rating.Meanwhile, Hollywood film Logan (the last Wolverine film of theseries) also released on Friday and made the same sum as, reports Box Office India . The trade analyst say it's the "first real surprise of the year" as it's Day 1 collection is "higher than anyone would have expected." Hollywood star Hugh Jackman stars in and as Logan, who is forced out of hiding when a mutant attacks the city.