Commando 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Earns Over Rs 9 Crore

Commando 2 Box Office Collection: Vidyut Jamwal's film made Rs 4.42 crore on Saturday. The film's current total now stands at Rs 9.56 crore

  | March 05, 2017 23:29 IST (New Delhi)
Commando 2

Vidyut Jammwal in Commando 2: The Black Money Trail

Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 2: The Black Money Trailcontinued to do maintain a decent stand at the box office on Day 2, Saturday. The film collected Rs 9.56, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On its opening day, the film did a decent business and registered a ticket sale of Rs 5.75 crore and collected Rs 4.42 crore on Saturday. According to the trade pundits Commando 2's collection is " good" when compared to a bigger film like Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon. Vidyut Jammal's film co-stars Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma in the Deven Bhojani-directed film. Here's Commando 2's collection for two days, as reported by Mr Adarsh.
 

Vidyut Jammwal's film Commando 2 is a sequel to his action film Commando: One Man Army which released in 2013. The film was directed by Dilip Ghosh and starred Puja Chopra opposite Vidyut.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Commando 2 is a rather dreary affair. It generates no edge-of-the-seat excitement because the fight sequences are drably mechanical and, therefore, utterly monotonous." The film got 1.5 star (out of five) rating.

Meanwhile, Hollywood film Logan (the last Wolverine film of the X-Men series) also released on Friday and earned above Rs 10 crore at the box office, reported Taran Adarsh. Going by its Day 1, Friday collection (Rs 4.75 crore), Mr Adarsh had said that the weekend count would be "healthy." Hollywood star Hugh Jackman stars in and as Logan, who is forced out of hiding when a mutant attacks the city.
 

Highlights

  • Commando 2 collected Rs 4.42 crore on Saturday
  • The film also stars Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma
  • Commando 2 is directed by Deven Bhojani
 

