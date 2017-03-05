Commando 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Earns Over Rs 9 Crore

#Commando2 Fri 5.14 cr, Sat 4.42 cr. Total: 9.56 cr. India biz... Hindi Tamil Telugu versions.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2017
Vidyut Jammwal's film Commando 2 is a sequel to his action film Commando: One Man Army which released in 2013. The film was directed by Dilip Ghosh and starred Puja Chopra opposite Vidyut.
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Commando 2 is a rather dreary affair. It generates no edge-of-the-seat excitement because the fight sequences are drably mechanical and, therefore, utterly monotonous." The film got 1.5 star (out of five) rating.
Meanwhile, Hollywood film Logan (the last Wolverine film of the X-Men series) also released on Friday and earned above Rs 10 crore at the box office, reported Taran Adarsh. Going by its Day 1, Friday collection (Rs 4.75 crore), Mr Adarsh had said that the weekend count would be "healthy." Hollywood star Hugh Jackman stars in and as Logan, who is forced out of hiding when a mutant attacks the city.