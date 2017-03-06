Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Commando 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Has Made Rs 15.75 Crore So Far

Commando 2: Vidyut Jammwal's action film collected Rs 6.19 crore on Sunday. The film also stars Adah Sharma and Esha Gupta

  | March 06, 2017 18:16 IST (New Delhi)
Commando 2

Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta in a still from Commando 2

Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 2: The Black Money Trail collected Rs 6.19 crore at the box office on Sunday, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's current total now stands at Rs 15.75 crore. Box Office India report states that Commando 2 could not grow over the weekend. The collections are just 2 crore more than the last Commando film in 2013 and the budget is much higher, reports Box Office India. Vidyut Jammal co-stars Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma in the Deven Bhojani-directed film. Mr Bhojani is the director of the popular television series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Commando 2 is a sequel to the action film Commando: One Man Army which released in 2013. The film was directed by Dilip Ghosh and starred Puja Chopra opposite Vidyut Jammwal. Here's Commando 2's collection as reported by Taran Adarsh.
 

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Commando 2 is a rather dreary affair. It generates no edge-of-the-seat excitement because the fight sequences are drably mechanical and, therefore, utterly monotonous." The film got 1.5 star (out of five) rating. He further wrote, "Vidyut Jammwal is pretty good in the action sequences."

Meanwhile, Hollywood film Logan (the last Wolverine film of the X-Men series) also released on Friday and earned above Rs 17 crore at the box office, reported Taran Adarsh. Hugh Jackman's film collected Rs 6.60 crore on Sunday. Mr Adarsh terms the film's collection to be "good." Hollywood star Hugh Jackman stars in and as Logan, who is forced out of hiding when a mutant attacks the city.
 

Highlights

  • Commando 2 is a sequel to Vidyut's 2013 film
  • The film is directed by Deven Bhojani
  • Commando 2 opened with Hugh Jackman's Logan
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement