Commando 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Has Made Over Rs 17 Crore So Far

Here's Commando 2's collection so far as reported by Taran Adarsh:
#Commando2 Fri 5.14 cr, Sat 4.42 cr, Sun 6.19 cr, Mon 2.24 cr. Total: 17.99 cr. India biz... Hindi Tamil Telugu versions.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2017
Vidyut Jammal co-stars Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma in the Deven Bhojani-directed Commando 2. Mr Bhojani is the director of the popular television series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Commando 2: The Black Money Trail is a sequel to Commando: One Man Army which released in 2013. The film was directed by Dilip Ghosh and starred Puja Chopra opposite Vidyut Jammwal.
In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave Commando 2 1.5 star (out of five) rating. He wrote, "Commando 2 is a rather dreary affair. It generates no edge-of-the-seat excitement because the fight sequences are drably mechanical and, therefore, utterly monotonous." About Vidyut, he wrote, "Vidyut Jammwal is pretty good in the action sequences." Commando 2 opened with Hollywood film Logan, featuring Hugh Jackman.
Vidyut Jammwal debuted in Bollywood with Force. The actor will now be seen in Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho.