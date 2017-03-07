Advertisement
Commando 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Has Made Over Rs 17 Crore So Far

Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 2 collected Rs 2.24 crore at the box office on Monday. The film is directed by Deven Bhojani

  | March 07, 2017 18:41 IST (New Delhi)
Commando 2

Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma in a still from Commando 2

Vidyut Jammwal's action drama Commando 2: The Black Money Trail collected Rs 2.24 crore at the box office on Monday, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film's current total now stands at Rs 17.99 crore. The film made a little over Rs 2 crore on Day 4, as Commando 2's total collection as reported on Sunday was 15.75 crore. Box Office India reports that the film had a normal drop on Monday of around 50%. The report predicted that Commando 2 will probably make over Rs 21 crore during the week as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which releases on March 10, Friday will hit the business of Commando 2 badly.

Here's Commando 2's collection so far as reported by Taran Adarsh:
 

Vidyut Jammal co-stars Esha Gupta and Adah Sharma in the Deven Bhojani-directed Commando 2. Mr Bhojani is the director of the popular television series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Commando 2: The Black Money Trail is a sequel to Commando: One Man Army which released in 2013. The film was directed by Dilip Ghosh and starred Puja Chopra opposite Vidyut Jammwal.

In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee gave Commando 2 1.5 star (out of five) rating. He wrote, "Commando 2 is a rather dreary affair. It generates no edge-of-the-seat excitement because the fight sequences are drably mechanical and, therefore, utterly monotonous." About Vidyut, he wrote, "Vidyut Jammwal is pretty good in the action sequences." Commando 2 opened with Hollywood film Logan, featuring Hugh Jackman.

Vidyut Jammwal debuted in Bollywood with Force. The actor will now be seen in Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho.
 

