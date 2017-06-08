Confirmed. Disha Patani Is Tiger Shroff's Co-Star In Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating and have co-starred in Befikra, a music video by the Meet Bros.
Baaghi was the first time Tiger and Shraddha were cast together, in which the 30-year-old actress also featured in a number of action sequences. For the sequel, director Ahmed Khan wants the fight scenes to have a different in flavour from the first one. Tiger will train for his revamped role under the guidance of special martial arts director Tony Ching. Tiger, who is a fitness enthusiast and martial arts expert, will undertake extensive training in Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut and Wing Chun and different styles of Wushu. Tiger will reportedly head for Hong Kong in July and train there for a month.
Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with the 2016's M S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Indo-Sino project Kung Fu Yoga remains her last film. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is finishing the remaining parts of Munna Michael and also has the Bollywood remake of Rambo in the pipeline.