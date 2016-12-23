Dangal Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film 'Off To Grand Start,' Say Experts

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted:
Let's begin the day with some heartening news... #Dangal morning shows open to packed houses... Respite for the industry, finally!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2016
Early numbers have come in from international markets.
#Dangal [released in USA-Canada on Wed] embarks on a FLYING START...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2016
USA: $ 282,280
Canada: $ 42,816
Total: $ 325,096 [Rs 2.21 cr] @Rentrak
#Dangal takes a SUPERB start in key intl markets...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2016
UAE-GCC: Thu AED 2.5 million [Rs 4.62 cr]
UK: Thu previews £ 118,487 [Rs 98.67 lacs]
The verdict from Mr Adarsh and trade analyst Komal Nahta is that Dangal is going to soar.
#Dangal advance booking is TERRIFIC... Armed with TREMENDOUS critical acclaim AWESOME word of mouth, this movie will be a game changer!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2016
#Dangal off to grand start. History about to be written at box-office. Indications r it will be biggest blockbuster of Indian Cinema so far.? Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) December 23, 2016
A month ago, Aamir Khan told the press that the encouraging box office performance of Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi made him hopeful that the currency ban would not affect Dangal's business. "I think things are slowly getting back to normal. I think Rock On 2 got affected because it had released right at that time, but I believe Dear Zindagi is doing quite well. Hopefully, I think it will not affect our film," he told news agency PTI.
Dangal has already been screened for the press and a section of Bollywood. Reviews from every quarter are stupendous. In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee describes the film as an 'outright winner,' writing: "Dangal is the kind of sports film that usually eludes Bollywood. It knows the rules inside and out and meticulously plays by them without ever succumbing to dreary predictability." Of Aamir Khan's performance, he writes, "Over and above his physical transformation, compete with wobbly gait and scraggly stubble, so impressively measured is the actor in the guise of national wrestling champion-turned-coach Mahavir Singh Phogat that he completely erases the boundary that separates the star from the role."
Salman Khan posted a tweet last night saying that his family think Dangal is a better film than his own Sultan:
My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! pic.twitter.com/sJlDG7u95c? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 22, 2016
Aamir Khan stars as wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal, with actresses Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra play his daughters Geeta and Babita, who won India's first medals in female wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Sakshi Tanwar plays Mahavir Phogat's wife Daya Kaur in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film.