Dangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan's Film Collects Rs 64 Crores So Far

Dangal's Box Office Collection on Day 2 is Rs 34. 82 Crores bringing the grand total to Rs 64.60 crores

  | December 25, 2016 14:10 IST (New Delhi)
Christmas is surely Aamir Khan's lucky charm as the actor's latest film Dangal collected Rs 64 crores in two days in India alone. Aamir's film opened in theatres on December 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and on the second day of its release Dangal collected Rs 34. 82 Crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that after Taare Zameen Par, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom: 3 and PK, with Dangal "Aamir Khan's success ratio during Christmas remains per cent." Dangal is a biopic on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat critics, fans and the industrywallahs unanimously said that Nitesh Tiwari-directed Dangal is Aamir Khan's best film till date.

Dangal chronicles the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who hoped to win a gold medal for India in wrestling. He coached his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to fulfil his dream. The film charts Mahavir Phogat and Geeta and Babita journey in the sport of wrestling and their success story - Geeta fulfilled her father's dream in 2010 Commonwealth Games. Babita won silver at the same event.
 


In the film actress Fatima Sana Sahikh plays Geeta while Sanya Malhotra portrays the role of Babita. Aamir plays Mahavir Phogat both young and old version. Television star Sakshi Tanwar was cast as Mahavir Phogat's wife Daya.

Dangal co-produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur received rave reviews from critics. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Dangal is a hugely entertaining sporting saga that works simply as a piece of good old storytelling leavened with rousing, crowd-pleasing ingredients." He gave the film four stars out of five.

To sum up, Aamir Khan's Dangal has officially closed 2016 with a bang. Like everyone expected it would.

