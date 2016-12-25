Dangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan's Film Collects Rs 64 Crores So Far

#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE... Does EXTRAORDINARY biz on Day 2... Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr. Total: 64.60 cr. [incl Tamil and Telugu].

#Dangal - NEW ZEALAND... Thu NZ$ 28,019 Fri NZ$ 64,820 Sat NZ$ 49,537 [some screens to report] Total: NZ$ 142,376 [ 66.42 lacs] @Rentrak

My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! pic.twitter.com/sJlDG7u95c