Dangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan's Film Collects Rs 64 Crores So Far

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the day-wise breakup of Dangal's collection so far:
#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE... Does EXTRAORDINARY biz on Day 2... Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr. Total: 64.60 cr. [incl Tamil and Telugu].? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2016
Taran Adarsh gave details of Dangal's business abroad. In a tweet he said: "#Dangal continued its VICTORY MARCH in international arena on Sat... Some screens yet to report, so final total will be higher... @Rentrak (sic)."
#Dangal - UK & IRELAND...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2016
Thu £ 118,554
Fri £ 194,690
Sat £ 215,673
Total: £ 528,917 [ 4.41 cr] @Rentrak
#Dangal - AUSTRALIA...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2016
Thu A$ 5,800 [limited shows]
Fri A$ 247,012
Sat A$ 271,941
Total: A$ 524,753 [ 2.55 cr] @Rentrak
#Dangal - NEW ZEALAND...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2016
Thu NZ$ 28,019
Fri NZ$ 64,820
Sat NZ$ 49,537 [some screens to report]
Total: NZ$ 142,376 [ 66.42 lacs] @Rentrak
Dangal chronicles the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who hoped to win a gold medal for India in wrestling. He coached his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to fulfil his dream. The film charts Mahavir Phogat and Geeta and Babita journey in the sport of wrestling and their success story - Geeta fulfilled her father's dream in 2010 Commonwealth Games. Babita won silver at the same event.
In the film actress Fatima Sana Sahikh plays Geeta while Sanya Malhotra portrays the role of Babita. Aamir plays Mahavir Phogat both young and old version. Television star Sakshi Tanwar was cast as Mahavir Phogat's wife Daya.
Watch the trailer of Dangal:
Dangal co-produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur received rave reviews from critics. NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Dangal is a hugely entertaining sporting saga that works simply as a piece of good old storytelling leavened with rousing, crowd-pleasing ingredients." He gave the film four stars out of five.
Dangal's celebrity endorsements corroborated the critic's views. Like Salman Khan here, who also released a film on wrestling (Sultan) this year, said:
My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! pic.twitter.com/sJlDG7u95c? Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 22, 2016
To sum up, Aamir Khan's Dangal has officially closed 2016 with a bang. Like everyone expected it would.