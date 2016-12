Dangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Aamir Khan's Film Collects Rs 64 Crores So Far

#Dangal is UNSTOPPABLE... Does EXTRAORDINARY biz on Day 2... Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr. Total: 64.60 cr. [incl Tamil and Telugu]. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2016

Christmas is surely Aamir Khan's lucky charm as the actor's latest filmcollected Rs 64 crores in two days in India alone. Aamir's film opened in theatres on December 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and on the second day of its releasecollected Rs 34. 82 Crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that afterand, with"Aamir Khan's success ratio during Christmas remains per cent." Dangal is a biopic on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat critics, fans and the industrys unanimously said that Nitesh Tiwari-directedis Aamir Khan's best film till date.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the day-wise breakup of's collection so far:Taran Adarsh gave details of's business abroad. In a tweet he said: "#Dangal continued its VICTORY MARCH in international arena on Sat... Some screens yet to report, so final total will be higher... @Rentrak (sic)."chronicles the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat who hoped to win a gold medal for India in wrestling. He coached his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat to fulfil his dream. The film charts Mahavir Phogat and Geeta and Babita journey in the sport of wrestling and their success story - Geeta fulfilled her father's dream in 2010 Commonwealth Games. Babita won silver at the same event.In the film actress Fatima Sana Sahikh plays Geeta while Sanya Malhotra portrays the role of Babita. Aamir plays Mahavir Phogat both young and old version. Television star Sakshi Tanwar was cast as Mahavir Phogat's wife Daya.co-produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur received rave reviews from critics . NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "is a hugely entertaining sporting saga that works simply as a piece of good old storytelling leavened with rousing, crowd-pleasing ingredients." He gave the film four stars out of five.'s celebrity endorsements corroborated the critic's views. Like Salman Khan here, who also released a film on wrestling () this year, said:To sum up, Aamir Khan'shas officially closed 2016 with a bang. Like everyone expected it would.