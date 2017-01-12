Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Dangal Box Office Collection Day 20: Aamir Khan's Film Has Made Over 356 Crore So Far

Dangal Box Office Collection Day 20: On both Monday and Tuesday, Dangal's ticket sales added upto over Rs 4 crore on each day

  | January 12, 2017 14:45 IST (New Delhi)
Dangal Box Office

Dangal Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan played Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat

Aamir Khan's film Dangal is holding on to its box office dominance, relentlessly ratcheting up the crores per day. On Day 20, the film's business in India totaled upto Rs 356.90 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday. Wednesday's collection was the lowest this week so far at Rs 3.21 crore. On both Monday and Tuesday, Dangal's ticket sales added upto over Rs 4 crore on each day. Wednesday's relative dip is irrelevant because Aamir's film has already set a new record and is Bollywood's top earner now, a position held by Aamir's 2014 blockbuster PK. Dangal is now also the benchmark for the highest earnings in a single day, beating Salman Khan's wrestling film Sultan. In box office parlance, Dangal is an 'all time blockbuster.'

Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday:
 

Dangal is also racing ahead in international markets:
 

Aamir Khan plays Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, his first since PK. Dangal is the true story of how Mr Phogat defied popular disapproval to train his daughters, Geeta and Babita, into medal-winning wrestlers. Geeta and Babita Phogat, played in the film by actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, won gold and silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, delivering India's first medals in female wrestling. TV star Sakshi Tanwar plays Mahavir Singh Phogat's wife Daya Kaur in Dangal, which released on December 23.

Aamir, 51, played Mr Phogat both as a young and fit wrestler and as a pot-bellied middle-aged father. It widely agreed that his performance was a career-best, with special praise reserved for both his incredible physical transformation and his mastery of the Haryanvi accent.

Aamir Khan is nominated for Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards coming up this weekend. Dangal is up for Best Film.
 

Highlights

  • the film's business in India totaled upto Rs 356.90 crore
  • Dangal is now also the benchmark for highest earnings in a single day
  • In box office parlance, Dangal is an 'all time blockbuster'
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement