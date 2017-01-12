Dangal Box Office Collection Day 20: Aamir Khan's Film Has Made Over 356 Crore So Far

Taran Adarsh tweeted on Thursday:
#Dangal [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr, Tue 4.03 cr, Wed 3.21 cr. Total: Rs 356.90 cr. India biz. ATBB.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2017
Dangal is also racing ahead in international markets:
#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Total till Tue, 10 Jan: $ 27.06 million [Rs 184.96 cr].? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2017
Aamir Khan plays Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, his first since PK. Dangal is the true story of how Mr Phogat defied popular disapproval to train his daughters, Geeta and Babita, into medal-winning wrestlers. Geeta and Babita Phogat, played in the film by actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, won gold and silver at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, delivering India's first medals in female wrestling. TV star Sakshi Tanwar plays Mahavir Singh Phogat's wife Daya Kaur in Dangal, which released on December 23.
Aamir, 51, played Mr Phogat both as a young and fit wrestler and as a pot-bellied middle-aged father. It widely agreed that his performance was a career-best, with special praise reserved for both his incredible physical transformation and his mastery of the Haryanvi accent.
Aamir Khan is nominated for Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards coming up this weekend. Dangal is up for Best Film.