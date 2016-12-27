Dangal Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan's Film Collects Over Rs 130 Crore

Advertisement
Aamir Khan's Dangal passed the box office litmus test post-weekend, collecting over Rs 130 crore by its fourth day in cinemas, report trade analysts. Monday's business was an incredible Rs 25 crore plus, proving that the currency ban has done little to discourage ticket sales for the last big film of the year. Monday is often the real day of reckoning for films, which witness massive drops in their daily earnings - for Dangal, the drop is comparatively steep but only because Sunday's collection of over Rs 42 crore set a new box office record for the highest single day takings of any film (displacing Salman Khan's Sultan). Considered as a standalone number, Monday's Rs 25 crore is a very respectable figure, opening the week after a blockbuster weekend.

In a series of tweets, he also said that Aamir Khan's film is doing well abroad. The film released in three languages worldwide on December 23, with USA being treated to an earlier opening the day before.
 
 

Aamir Khan, 51, who is currently in Panchgani with wife Kiran Rao for their anniversary, stars in Dangal as Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, whose daughter Geeta fetched India a gold medal in female wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The film chronicles Mahavir's journey in the sport and how he trained his daughters to fulfil his dream and become successful sportswomen in the process.

Aamir's film received top ratings on the day of its release while critics and celebs showered the actor with praise after watching previews of Dangal. Aamir Khan's Dangal fan club has names like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor.

Aamir apart, everybody loved the performances of actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who played his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, and actress Sakshi Tanwar, who was cast as his wife. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is jointly procdued by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

