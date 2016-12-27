Dangal Box Office Collection Day 4: Aamir Khan's Film Collects Over Rs 130 Crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted a day-wise break up:
#Dangal has an INCREDIBLE Mon... Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr. Total: 132.43 cr. India biz. FABULOUS!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2016
In a series of tweets, he also said that Aamir Khan's film is doing well abroad. The film released in three languages worldwide on December 23, with USA being treated to an earlier opening the day before.
#Dangal has a PHENOMENAL run in the international markets... Grosses close to $ 9 million in its opening weekend itself... contd.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016
#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Till Sun: $ 9 million [60.99 cr]. Some screens yet to report. Best in UAE-GCC [$ 2.78 mn] & N America [approx $ 4 mn]? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2016
Aamir Khan, 51, who is currently in Panchgani with wife Kiran Rao for their anniversary, stars in Dangal as Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, whose daughter Geeta fetched India a gold medal in female wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The film chronicles Mahavir's journey in the sport and how he trained his daughters to fulfil his dream and become successful sportswomen in the process.
Watch the trailer of Aamir Khan's Dangal:
Aamir's film received top ratings on the day of its release while critics and celebs showered the actor with praise after watching previews of Dangal. Aamir Khan's Dangal fan club has names like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor.
Aamir apart, everybody loved the performances of actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who played his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat, and actress Sakshi Tanwar, who was cast as his wife. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is jointly procdued by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Tell us what you think about Dangal in comments section below.