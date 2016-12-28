Dangal Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's Film Collects Above Rs 150 Crore

Dangal's day-wise box office collection is:
#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr, Tue 23.07 cr. Total: 155.53 cr. India biz. AWESOME!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2016
#Dangal continues its DREAM RUN in the international arena... OVERSEAS - Till Mon: $ 11.2 million [76.16 cr]. Some screens yet to report.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2016
Aamir Khan's Dangal is a biopic on Mahavir Singh Phogat, a Haryanvi wrestler who trained his daughters in the sport. His daughters Geeta and Babita (initially reluctantly) give into their Haanikarak Bapu's career choice for them. Geeta fetched a gold medal of India in 2010 Commonwealth Games while Babita won silver in the same event.
Aamir Khan plays Mahavir Phogat while actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are Geeta and Babita respectively. The film also stars television star Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurrana.
Dangal is 2016's second film on wrestling after Salman Khan's Sultan, which too was a blockbuster. Dangal is jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur.