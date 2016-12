Dangal Box Office Collection Day 5: Aamir Khan's Film Collects Above Rs 150 Crore

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr, Tue 23.07 cr. Total: 155.53 cr. India biz. AWESOME! ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2016

Aamir Khan'shas a dream run at the box office , say trade analysts. The film, which released on December 23, has collected above Rs 150 crore so far in India. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared's collection report for Tuesday and yes, it still spells success. Aamir'scollected Rs 23.07 crore, slightly less than Monday's amount 's domestic total after five days stands at Rs 155.53 crore, which the trade analyst says is 'awesome.' The film's international business is equally impressive at Rs 76.16 crore, reports Taran Adarsh.'s international and domestic numbers counted together means the film has collected around Rs 231 crore.Aamir Khan'sis a biopic on Mahavir Singh Phogat, a Haryanvi wrestler who trained his daughters in the sport. His daughters Geeta and Babita (initially reluctantly) give into their's career choice for them. Geeta fetched a gold medal of India in 2010 Commonwealth Games while Babita won silver in the same event.Aamir Khan plays Mahavir Phogat while actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra are Geeta and Babita respectively. The film also stars television star Sakshi Tanwar and Aparshakti Khurrana.is 2016's second film on wrestling after Salman Khan's, which too was a blockbuster.is jointly produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Siddharth Roy Kapur.