Dangal Box Office Collection Day 6: Aamir Khan's Film Sprints Towards 200 Crore

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.20 cr. Total:Rs 176.98 cr. India biz. MIND-BOGGLING!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2016
There is no big release this week so Dangal should reign unchallenged. Expectations from this Friday:
#Dangal is heading for Rs 190 cr Week 1... Should accumulate HUGE total in Weekend 2 as well... Expected to cross Rs 200 cr on 2nd Fri...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2016
Meanwhile, it's full steam ahead abroad, racing towards a 100 crore:
#Dangal races towards Rs 100 cr in the international arena... OVERSEAS - Till Tue: $ 13.82 million [Rs 94.29 cr]. Some screens yet to report.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2016
Dangal has already set a new record for the highest single day earning of any film with its Rs 42 crore last Sunday, toppling Salman Khan's Sultan which made a shade under 40 crore in a single day. Dangal is also one of this year's best reviewed films, receiving high praise from critics as well as endorsements from celebrities. Salman tweeted about how his family thought Aamir's film was better than his own offering Sultan. Saif Ali Khan described Aamir's performance as 'phenomenal' and said Dangal was one of the best films he's seen, reported news agency IANS.
Aamir Khan stars as Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal, which recounts how Mr Phogat trained his daughters Geeta and Babita in wrestling despite sneers from his patriarchal village society. Actresses Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra have received rave reviews for their portrayal of Geeta and Babita Phogat, as has TV star Sakshi Tanwar who plays Mahavir Phogat's wofe Daya Kaur. Dangal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is Aamir's first release since 2014's PK, Bollywood's most successful film so far.