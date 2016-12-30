Dangal Box Office Collection Day 7: Aamir Khan's Film Makes A Shade Under 200 Crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that with no big releases this week, Dangal will continue to rule box office. While sharing the collection figures on Twitter, he wrote: "#Dangal's reign to remain unopposed, unchallenged for another week. Question is, when will it hit Rs 300 crore mark? Will it challenge #Sultan?"
Here's a day-wise break up of how Aamir Khan's Dangal fared at the box office, courtesy Taran Adarsh:
#Dangal emerges a WINNER... Collects a WHOPPING Rs 197.53 cr nett in Week 1... Expected to sprint towards Rs 250 cr by Weekend 2...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2016
#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.46 cr, Thu 20.29 cr. Total: Rs 197.53 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2016
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan, his wife Kiran Rao and part of Team Dangalare holidaying in Panchgani, a hill station outside Mumbai. The vacation is to celebrate Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's 11th wedding anniversary.
Aamir Khan's much-awaited Dangal opened to packed theatres on December 23 and became the subject of rave reviews. Dangal has also garnered celebrity endorsements from Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan, who described Aamir's performance as 'phenomenal'. Saif also said that Dangal was one of the best films he's seen, reported news agency IANS.
A day ahead of Dangal's release, Amir Khan confessed that he was very nervous in anticipation of the kind of response Dangal would receive. "I'm really nervous. Yesterday I had literally been hiding in the store room of Yash Raj Films so that no one could see me. I have been constantly thinking about Dangal and it's driving me crazy. Numbers do not matter to me, neither do awards. The audience liking my film is equivalent to winning an award for me," Aamir said told reporters.
Well Aamir, your break is well earned.
Actresses Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra featurehttp://movies.ndtv.com/bollywood/aamir-khans-dangal-daughters-are-sharing-pics-on-instagram-you-dont-want-to-miss-1642733 as the Phogat sisters - Geeta and Babita in Dangal. Child actors Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar star as the younger versions of Geeta and Babita in Dangal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal also stars Sakshi Tanwar as the wife of Aamir's character.
Aamir Khan, 51, will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.