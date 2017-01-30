Advertisement
Dangal Collects Rs 385 Crore, Aamir Khan Is 'Touched' And 'Humbled'

Aamir Khan's Dangal released on December 23. The film collected Rs 385 crore in India and about Rs 202 crore overseas

  | January 30, 2017 21:08 IST (New Delhi)
Dangal

Aamir Khan's Dangal has broken all box office records

Aamir Khan's sports biopic Dangal, which released on December 23 continues to rule the box office. Breaking all records, the film has so far collected Rs 385 crore. Aamir, who features as a Haryani wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat said that he is "touched and humbled" by Dangal's success. "I am touched and humbled by the warmth and love that our film has got. The reaction to Dangal has been very moving," news agency IANS quoted Aamir as saying. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal collected Rs 1.19 crore in its sixth weekend, thus taking its cumulative total to Rs 385.06 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted a week-wise breakup of Dangal's collection.
 
 

Overseas, Aamir's film has collected Rs 202.88 crore.
 

Dangal portrays the journey of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat to become wrestlers. Geeta fulfils his father's dream by winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games while Babita clinches to silver. Debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play Geeta and Babita Phogat. Television actress Sakshi Tanwar features as Aamir's wife Daya Kaur.

Earlier this month, Dangal fetched Aamir Khan the Filmfare Best Actor Award and Nitesh was named the Best Director.

"As a creative person, I am infused with enthusiasm and encouragement! This kind of support and love gives me so much strength to always follow my creative instincts," Aamir, 51,told IANS.

Dangal holds the record for highest single day earnings. It surpassed PK's collection of Rs 340 crore at the box office. PK featured Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead. The film released in December 2014.

Aamir Khan will now begin shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. He is also producing Secret Superstar, featuring Zaira Wasim, who plays the younger version of Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

(With IANS inputs)

