Dangal Collects Rs 385 Crore, Aamir Khan Is 'Touched' And 'Humbled'

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted a week-wise breakup of Dangal's collection.
#Dangal [Week 6] Fri 28 lacs, Sat 41 lacs, Sun 50 lacs. Weekend 6: 1.19 cr. Total: 385.06 cr. India biz. ATBB.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017
#Dangal [Week 5] Fri 1.19 cr, Sat 2.10 cr, Sun 2.83 cr, Mon 94 lacs, Tue 1.01 cr, Wed 24 lacs, Thu 54 lacs. Total: 383.88 cr. India biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2017
Overseas, Aamir's film has collected Rs 202.88 crore.
#Dangal nears $ 30 mn... OVERSEAS - Till 29 Jan: $ 29.83 million [ 202.88 cr]...? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2017
USA-Canada: $ 12.31 mn
UAE-GCC: $ 8.67 mn
UK: $ 4.08 mn
Dangal portrays the journey of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat to become wrestlers. Geeta fulfils his father's dream by winning a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games while Babita clinches to silver. Debutants Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play Geeta and Babita Phogat. Television actress Sakshi Tanwar features as Aamir's wife Daya Kaur.
Earlier this month, Dangal fetched Aamir Khan the Filmfare Best Actor Award and Nitesh was named the Best Director.
"As a creative person, I am infused with enthusiasm and encouragement! This kind of support and love gives me so much strength to always follow my creative instincts," Aamir, 51,told IANS.
Dangal holds the record for highest single day earnings. It surpassed PK's collection of Rs 340 crore at the box office. PK featured Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead. The film released in December 2014.
Aamir Khan will now begin shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. He is also producing Secret Superstar, featuring Zaira Wasim, who plays the younger version of Geeta Phogat in Dangal.
(With IANS inputs)