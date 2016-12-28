Dangal: Saif Ali Khan Describes Aamir Khan's Film In One Word

Saif Ali Khan described Aamir's performance in just one word. "Phenomenal," he said, reported PTI. Aamir played two versions of Mr Phogat in the film - the young wrestling champion and a middle-aged father. Saif interacted with reporters after he watched Dangal on Tuesday. "It is really good. One of the best movies I've ever seen. Aamir is just phenomenal. What a lovely choice. I think everyone should watch it. We, the country, has already decided, that it is an amazing film," Saif told PTI.
When asked about new mom Kareena, Said told PTI: "She is not here. It is just me, my driver and my friend Jai, who watched the film. We all loved it."
Aamir Khan's Dangal has been the subject of rave reviews from before it hit screens. Ahead of the film's release, Aamir was busy hosting special screenings for his colleagues and friends from Bollywood. Celebs like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor just could not stop raving about Dangal on Twitter . "Dangal was an emotional experience for me. Even today, a father's struggle with society & self for his daughters is very real," wrote Anil Kapoor while Abhishek Bachchan mentioned director Nitesh Tiwari in his tweet: "Dangal is such a beautiful film. Spellbound!! Well done Aamir, Nitesh and the entire team."
Meanwhile, Aamir's Dangal raked in record-breaking one-day collections on Sunday, and has made Rs 150 crores so far, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday.
#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr, Tue 23.07 cr. Total: Rs 155.53 cr. India biz. AWESOME!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2016
Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who played the roles of Geeta and Babita, have also been praised for their Dangal performance. The Phogat sisters won India's first medals in female wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Child actors Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar star as younger Geeta and Babita. TV actress Sakshi Tanwar was Mahavir Phogat's wife Daya Kaur.
(With IANS Input)