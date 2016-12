Dangal: Saif Ali Khan Describes Aamir Khan's Film In One Word

#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr, Tue 23.07 cr. Total: Rs 155.53 cr. India biz. AWESOME! ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 28, 2016

Celeb couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their first baby on December 20 and have named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi . While Saif is expected to be busy after the baby's arrival, he did take out time for Aamir Khan's Dangal on Tuesday. Saif and Aamir are co-stars of 2001's popular movieand also of 1992's. Saif, who was minus Kareena at the theatre, had only good things to say about the wrestling drama, reported news agency IANS.stars Aamir Khan as the protagonist and is based on the life of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters - Geeta and Babita - in wrestling. "One of the best movies I've ever seen," said the 48-year-old actor.Saif Ali Khan described Aamir's performance in just one word. "Phenomenal," he said, reported PTI. Aamir played two versions of Mr Phogat in the film - the young wrestling champion and a middle-aged father. Saif interacted with reporters after he watchedon Tuesday. "It is really good. One of the best movies I've ever seen. Aamir is just phenomenal. What a lovely choice. I think everyone should watch it. We, the country, has already decided, that it is an amazing film," Saif told PTI.When asked about new mom Kareena, Said told PTI: "She is not here. It is just me, my driver and my friend Jai, who watched the film. We all loved it."Aamir Khan'shas been the subject of rave reviews from before it hit screens. Ahead of the film's release, Aamir was busy hosting special screenings for his colleagues and friends from Bollywood. Celebs like Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor just could not stop raving about Dangal on Twitter . "was an emotional experience for me. Even today, a father's struggle with society & self for his daughters is very real," wrote Anil Kapoor while Abhishek Bachchan mentioned director Nitesh Tiwari in his tweet: "is such a beautiful film. Spellbound!! Well done Aamir, Nitesh and the entire team."Meanwhile, Aamir'sraked in record-breaking one-day collections on Sunday, and has made Rs 150 crores so far, as reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday. Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra , who played the roles of Geeta and Babita, have also been praised for theirperformance. The Phogat sisters won India's first medals in female wrestling at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Child actors Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar star as younger Geeta and Babita. TV actress Sakshi Tanwar was Mahavir Phogat's wife Daya Kaur.(With IANS Input)