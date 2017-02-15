Darsheel Safary Looks Nothing Like Taare Zameen Par's Ishaan In Poster Of Quickie

Check out the poster of the film here:
Darsheel Safary also participated in the season five of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2012. He has been involved in theatre activities since September last year. He made his debut in theatre withCan I Help You?, directed by Abhishek Pattnaik. Darsheel also featured on television show Sun Yaar Try Maar and did a couple of advertisements.
Darsheel Safary's debut movie Taare Zameen Par was critically acclaimed and won several awards including National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. Darsheel portrayed the role of an eight-year-old dyslexic child, Ishaan in the movie. The film showed how his art teacher helped him overcome his issues and realise his potential. His performance was praised not only by critics but also the entire film industry.
Best of luck, Darsheel, for your second innings.