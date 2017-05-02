Advertisement
Dear Aamir Khan, Have You Really Pierced Your Nose? Twitter Is Asking

Aamir Khan's picture with Sushant Singh Rajput initiated a Twitter reaction on the Dangal actor's new look

  | May 02, 2017 18:51 IST (New Delhi)
Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan photographed with Sushant Singh Rajput (Image Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput)

Highlights

  • Is this Aamir Khan's new look from Thugs of Hindostan?
  • Aamir Khan and Sushant were sweating it out in the gym before
  • Recently Fatima Sana Shaikh's look test for Thugs of Hindostan was leaked
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput posted a picture of him with the 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan and all Twitter is talking about is the Dangal actor's new look. Seen sporting a nose stud in the picture (Aamir may or may not have pierced his nose), Twitter has been wondering why such a transformation. Sushant wrote on Twitter, "And when you meet the inspiration in the process. #perfectionist." Both Aamir and Sushant, in all likelihood, were sweating it out in the gym before they took this picture. Immediately after Sushant's post, fans started asking 'why the new look' for Aamir. "Aamir Khan is wearing nathni, what role is that for," asked a Twitter user. Check out Sushant's post and some of the reactions that the picture has received so far.
 
 
 

Aamir will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The 'perfectionist' Khan has been known for experimenting with his characters and looks always. Be it PK or Mahavir Singh Phogat from Dangal, Aamir has transformed himself completely according to the roles. And now, we wonder if the nose-pierced look of Aamir is one of the looks that he is trying out for Thugs Of Hindostan

Recently, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's look test was reportedly leaked on social media. In an Instagram post, the Dangal actress is seen donning a different look, complete with a sword and a warrior like appearance.
 

In fact, Mr Bachchan's look for an advertisement was mistaken to be his look from the historical drama by Twitter users recently. Moments after Mr Bachchan posted a picture of himself in a Sikh avatar, Twitter assumed that the look was for the Vijay Krishna Acharya film. Mr Bachchan was quick to respond, clarifying that the look is from an advertisement and not the film.

Thugs of Hindostan will release on Diwali, 2018.

 

