Dear Aamir Khan, Have You Really Pierced Your Nose? Twitter Is Asking

And when you meet the 'inspiration' in the process:)#perfectionistpic.twitter.com/EWQ7V8TOux? SHIV Sushant Rajput (@itsSSR) May 2, 2017
@itsSSR@Sanjayyadav1236 Aamir wearing nathni..what role is that??? SweetMom (@2ps664) May 2, 2017
@itsSSR Amir Khan Peirced his nose? Twinkle (@Iamtwinki) May 2, 2017
Aamir will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The 'perfectionist' Khan has been known for experimenting with his characters and looks always. Be it PK or Mahavir Singh Phogat from Dangal, Aamir has transformed himself completely according to the roles. And now, we wonder if the nose-pierced look of Aamir is one of the looks that he is trying out for Thugs Of Hindostan
Recently, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's look test was reportedly leaked on social media. In an Instagram post, the Dangal actress is seen donning a different look, complete with a sword and a warrior like appearance.
In fact, Mr Bachchan's look for an advertisement was mistaken to be his look from the historical drama by Twitter users recently. Moments after Mr Bachchan posted a picture of himself in a Sikh avatar, Twitter assumed that the look was for the Vijay Krishna Acharya film. Mr Bachchan was quick to respond, clarifying that the look is from an advertisement and not the film.
NO sir .. this is from an Ad., I worked in today .. !! NOT thugs .. hehehe https://t.co/JTeoiTH309? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2017
Thugs of Hindostan will release on Diwali, 2018.