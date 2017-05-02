Dear Aamir Khan, Have You Really Pierced Your Nose? Twitter Is Asking

And when you meet the 'inspiration' in the process:)#perfectionistpic.twitter.com/EWQ7V8TOux ? SHIV Sushant Rajput (@itsSSR) May 2, 2017

@itsSSR Amir Khan Peirced his nose ? Twinkle (@Iamtwinki) May 2, 2017

@fatimasanashaikh look test for #thugsofhindostan as warrior .. She look damn stunner how can be someone so perfect #fatimasanashaikh #repost @fatimasanashaikhfeeds A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh(@fatty.world) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

NO sir .. this is from an Ad., I worked in today .. !! NOT thugs .. hehehe https://t.co/JTeoiTH309 ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 13, 2017

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput posted a picture of him with the 'perfectionist' Aamir Khan and all Twitter is talking about is theactor's new look. Seen sporting a nose stud in the picture (Aamir may or may not have pierced his nose), Twitter has been wondering why such a transformation. Sushant wrote on Twitter, "And when you meet the inspiration in the process. #perfectionist." Both Aamir and Sushant, in all likelihood, were sweating it out in the gym before they took this picture. Immediately after Sushant's post, fans started asking 'why the new look' for Aamir. "Aamir Khan is wearing, what role is that for," asked a Twitter user. Check out Sushant's post and some of the reactions that the picture has received so far.Aamir will next be seen in, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. The 'perfectionist' Khan has been known for experimenting with his characters and looks always. Be it PK or Mahavir Singh Phogat from, Aamir has transformed himself completely according to the roles. And now, we wonder if the nose-pierced look of Aamir is one of the looks that he is trying out forRecently, actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's look test was reportedly leaked on social media. In an Instagram post, theactress is seen donning a different look, complete with a sword and a warrior like appearance.In fact, Mr Bachchan's look for an advertisement was mistaken to be his look from the historical drama by Twitter users recently. Moments after Mr Bachchan posted a picture of himself in a Sikh avatar, Twitter assumed that the look was for the Vijay Krishna Acharya film. Mr Bachchan was quick to respond, clarifying that the look is from an advertisement and not the film.will release on Diwali, 2018.