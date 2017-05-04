Dear Maya Trailer: Manisha Koirala Plays A Lonely Woman In Search Of Love

Watch the trailer here.
Manisha Koirala took a break to battle cancer a few years ago. However, the actress doesn't call Dear Maya her second innings. She told news agency IANS, "Well this movie has an interesting script. This is not my second innings. I was always here. And I am around, but yes I will do one film in a year."
The 46-year-old actress also said 'she has evolved with time. "I feel one should age gracefully, tastefully and with acceptance. So that is really important. I feel one should evolve with the time," she told IANS.
Manisha Koirala will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will play the role of Nargis Dutt. Manisha is known for her performance in films like Saudagar, Khamoshi and Dil Se.