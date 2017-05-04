Dear Maya Trailer: Manisha Koirala Plays A Lonely Woman In Search Of Love

Actress Manisha Koirala's comeback film's trailer was released on Thursday. Directed by Sunaina Bhatnagar, the film will release on June 2 this year. Maya, played by Manisha Koirala, lives in a bungalow in Shimla. She is lonely and hardly steps out of her home. This intrigues two teenaged girls Anna and Ira, who decide to send her fake love letters, pretending to be her lover, whom she met decades ago. They feel that the lonesome Maya is in need of a 'strong dose of love'. A lonely Maya gives in and plans to sell everything to meet her suitor, after exchanging letters with her imaginary lover. After an argument Anna and Ira part ways and meet after seven years in Delhi and decide to find Maya Devi together.Watch the trailer here.Manisha Koirala took a break to battle cancer a few years ago. However, the actress doesn't callher second innings. She told news agency IANS, "Well this movie has an interesting script. This is not my second innings. I was always here. And I am around, but yes I will do one film in a year."The 46-year-old actress also said 'she has evolved with time. "I feel one should age gracefully, tastefully and with acceptance. So that is really important. I feel one should evolve with the time," she told IANS.Manisha Koirala will also be seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, starring Ranbir Kapoor. She will play the role of Nargis Dutt. Manisha is known for her performance in films likeand