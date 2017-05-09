Dear Sridevi, Why Didn't You Do Baahubali? Ram Gopal Varma Wants To Know

I really wonder why @SrideviBKapoor did not do Bahubali 2 ?What a super outstanding film it would have been for her illustrious career? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 8, 2017
If @SrideviBKapoor did Bahubali2 she would have gotten more credit than Prabhas it being her very next film after English Vinglish? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 8, 2017
There's really no confirmation that Rajamouli offered the role of Sivagami to Sridevi first and was rejected, but the Internet and Ram Gopal Varma seem to think so. Sivagami, a pivotal character in the two Baahubali films, is played by actress Ramya Krishnan. Baahubali 2 released two Fridays ago and has made an incredible Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, toppling every previous record-holder including Aamir Khan's PK and Dangal. In USA, it even outperformed Hollywood offerings such as The Circle, starring Tom Hanks.
Ram Gopal Varma has a much publicised crush on Sridevi, 53, and has annoyed her husband Boney Kapoor often by being overly vocal and florid in his admiration, and dedicating a chapter in his autobiography to her. RGV has directed Sridevi in films like Kshana Kshanam.
Sridevi's next film is MOM, co-starring Nawazuddin Sidduqui and Akshaye Khanna.