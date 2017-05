Dear Sridevi, Why Didn't You Do Baahubali? Ram Gopal Varma Wants To Know

I really wonder why @SrideviBKapoor did not do Bahubali 2 ?What a super outstanding film it would have been for her illustrious career ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 8, 2017

If @SrideviBKapoor did Bahubali2 she would have gotten more credit than Prabhas it being her very next film after English Vinglish ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 8, 2017

Actress Sridevi was apparently Baahubali director S S Rajamouli's first choice for the role of Sivagami and her number one fan Ram Gopal Varma is curious about why she (reportedly) said no. Thinking out loud on Twitter, the filmmaker posted: "I wonder why Sridevi did not do What a super outstanding film it would have been in her illustrious career." In a second tweet, RGV wrote, completely ignoring Sridevi's last film: "If Sridevi did, she would have gotten more credit than Prabhas, it being her very next film after." Not entirely accurate, Ram Gopal Varma - Sridevi starred opposite Vijay in 2015 film, after her triumphant comeback in 2012'sThere's really no confirmation that Rajamouli offered the role of Sivagami to Sridevi first and was rejected, but the Internet and Ram Gopal Varma seem to think so . Sivagami, a pivotal character in the twofilms, is played by actress Ramya Krishnan. Baahubali 2 released two Fridays ago and has made an incredible Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, toppling every previous record-holder including Aamir Khan'sand. In USA, it even outperformed Hollywood offerings such as, starring Tom Hanks.Ram Gopal Varma has a much publicised crush on Sridevi, 53, and has annoyed her husband Boney Kapoor often by being overly vocal and florid in his admiration, and dedicating a chapter in his autobiography to her. RGV has directed Sridevi in films like Kshana Kshanam.Sridevi's next film is, co-starring Nawazuddin Sidduqui and Akshaye Khanna.