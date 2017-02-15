Dear Zindagi Deleted Scene: Umm Kunal Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Has Moved On

Kunal Kapoor, who plays one of Alia Bhatt's love interests in the movie, can be seen bumping into the actress in the hospital where she was to visit her newly-turned-mother friend. Kiara appeared absolutely calm has clearly moved on with her professional and personal life. Thanks to Dr Jehangir Khan.
Video: Watch Dear Zindagi deleted scene here:
Alia depicted the role of a girl who is suffering from multiple problems in life. Dear Zindagi portrays the journey of Kiara's association with Dr Jehangir Khan in the movie, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Dr Jehangir Khan or Jug, as he was fondly known, helped Kiara battle life problems and emerge as the winner. Here are rest of the deleted scenes from Dear Zindagi released so far:
Video: Watch Deleted Scene Ho Jaata Hai From Dear Zindagi:
Video: Watch Deleted Scene Kahani Kya Hai? From Dear Zindagi:
Video: Watch Deleted Scene Aaj Kal Ke Bachche From Dear Zindagi:
The 23-year-old actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming Badrinath Ki Dulhania with co-star Varun Dhawan. She will soon be working on Ayan Mukherjee's Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor.