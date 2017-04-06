Deepika Padukone And Sister Anisha As Little Girls In Adorable Pic

See the lovely picture shared by Deepika Padukone below:
Deepika Padukone was last seen in xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel. The film marked her debut in Hollywood. She was also spotted at the Oscars and Golden Globes after party this year.
Deepika Padukone also made her debut on popular international talks show such as - The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden.
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the title role as Rani Padmini. The film, which is scheduled to release on November 17, marks her third collaboration with the 54-year-old filmmaker. They have previously worked together in films such as - Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.
Padmavati also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.
After Padmavati, Deepika will make a special appearance in Dinesh Vijan's Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.