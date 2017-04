Deepika Padukone And Sister Anisha As Little Girls In Adorable Pic

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Deepika Padukone, who is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, shared a nostalgic picture with her sister Anisha on Instagram. In the throwback picture shared by the 31-year-old actress, the duo looks absolutely adorable as they happily pose together. On Tuesday, a picture of Deepika performing aarti in Rishikesh had gone viral on the social media . Theactress, accompanied by her mother Ujjala Padukone and other relatives, attended the Ganga aarti in Rishikesh on Monday. Deepika, who made her debut as an actor with Kannada film, is the daughter of former badminton player, Prakash Padukone. Her younger sister, Anisha is a golfer.See the lovely picture shared by Deepika Padukone below:Deepika Padukone was last seen inopposite Vin Diesel. The film marked her debut in Hollywood. She was also spotted at the Oscars and Golden Globes after party this year.Deepika Padukone also made her debut on popular international talks show such as -and In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the title role as Rani Padmini . The film, which is scheduled to release on November 17, marks her third collaboration with the 54-year-old filmmaker. They have previously worked together in films such as -andalso features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.After, Deepika will make a special appearance in Dinesh Vijan's, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.