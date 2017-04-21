Advertisement
Deepika Padukone Cast With Piku Co-Star Irrfan Khan In New Film

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan have been cast in a film to be produced by Vishal Bhardwaj

  | April 21, 2017 14:00 IST (New Delhi)
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan in a still from Piku

  • Deepika and Irrfan co-starred in critically acclaimed Piku
  • Deepika is currently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati
  • Deepika and Irrfan's new film will be produced by Vishal Bhardwaj
Actress Deepika Padukone has signed her next film after Padmavati and it reunites her with Piku co-star Irrfan Khan, reports a film industry insiders. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday revealing that Deepika, 31, and Irrfan, 50, have been cast in a film to be co-produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and directed by Honey Singh, casting head for films like Raees, Udta Punjab and several Bhardwaj-directed movies including Maqbool, Omkara and Kaminey. The film doesn't have a name yet. Deepika Padukone is currently working on the historical drama Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Here's the 'breaking news' tweet Mr Adarsh posted:
 

Piku, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, was directed by Shoojit Sircar and released in 2015. It received several plaudits, including top marks for the performances of Deepiak, Irrfan and Mr Bachchan.

Deepika was kept busy last year filming and then promoting her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. It released at the beginning of 2017 and while it wasn't well-reviewed, Deepika's performance as xXx unit member Serena Unger was singled out for performance. After completing her scenes, Deepika shot a song sequence for upcoming Bollywood film Raabta, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

Padmavati, in which Deepika Padukone plays the title character, is based on the legend of how Rani Padmini of Chittor committed jauhar to escape invader Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer. Padmavati has been dogged by controversy, with sets vandalized and its director assaulted in Jaipur by a fringe Rajput organization named Karni Sena that objected to supposed scenes depicting a romance between Rani Padmini and Emperor Alauddin Khilji. Filming was moved to Maharashtra's Kolhapur area where, again, the set was attacked and set on fire, damaging costumes and props. Nobody was hurt and none of the principal actors were present.

 

