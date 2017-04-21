Deepika Padukone Cast With Piku Co-Star Irrfan Khan In New Film

#BreakingNews: Deepika Padukone and Irrfan in Vishal Bhardwaj and KriArj [#Rustom] new untitled film. Directed by Honey Trehan.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2017
Piku, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, was directed by Shoojit Sircar and released in 2015. It received several plaudits, including top marks for the performances of Deepiak, Irrfan and Mr Bachchan.
Deepika was kept busy last year filming and then promoting her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel. It released at the beginning of 2017 and while it wasn't well-reviewed, Deepika's performance as xXx unit member Serena Unger was singled out for performance. After completing her scenes, Deepika shot a song sequence for upcoming Bollywood film Raabta, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.
Padmavati, in which Deepika Padukone plays the title character, is based on the legend of how Rani Padmini of Chittor committed jauhar to escape invader Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer. Padmavati has been dogged by controversy, with sets vandalized and its director assaulted in Jaipur by a fringe Rajput organization named Karni Sena that objected to supposed scenes depicting a romance between Rani Padmini and Emperor Alauddin Khilji. Filming was moved to Maharashtra's Kolhapur area where, again, the set was attacked and set on fire, damaging costumes and props. Nobody was hurt and none of the principal actors were present.