Deepika Padukone Hasn't Been Approached For Any Biopic Yet

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood, who co-starred with Deepika in Happy New Year, told PTI, "It feels great to make a biopic of P V Sindhu. It's a story of a girl who has inspired millions of Indians and given a message that everyone can dream big and not only dream but achieve it too by doing hard work. It's a journey that everyone has to know and be inspired." The makers of the film haven't yet announced their lead actress.
Deepika, who debuted in 2007 with Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, used to briefly play badminton before making a career in modelling. Deepika's sister Anisha had made a career in sports and plays golf.
Deepika, who has made appearances on same international events with Priyanka Chopra, was several months ago mistaken for the Quantico actress. At an event in Mumbai, she said, "It's not just about me being offended. It's you all in this room who should be offended. It's not just ignorance, it's also racist," reports PTI. Deepika debuted in Hollywood with xXx 3, opposite Vin Diesel.
The Ram-Leela actress is currently filming Padmavati, her third film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
