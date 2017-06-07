Deepika Padukone Is A 'Rare Combination Of Superstar, Good Actor,' Says This Filmmaker

"I am more excited for my friend Honey Trehan who has been with me for last 20 years and he is very lucky that in his first film itself, he has got such fabulous cast. I am so happy and excited to produce this film," Mr Bhardwaj said. Honey Trehaan has assisted Vishal Bhardwaj in Omkara and Kaminey.
Deepika, 31, will collaborate with Vishal Bhardwaj for the first time. After filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Padmavati, the actress will start shooting for this project. In Padmavati, Deepika stars with Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.
Vishal Bhardwaj's last film as a director was Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Rangoon. Despite an impressive star, the film failed tanked at the box office. Rangoon released earlier this year.
(With IANS inputs)