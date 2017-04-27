Deepika Padukone Is Lucky For Me, Says This Director

Dinesh Vijan was quoted by PTI as saying: "Deepika gives attention to small details. She sat with me for some time to understand the nuances and mood of the song. I am glad she shot for the title track of my film. I believe she is lucky for me." The Bajirao Mastani actress is also a close friend of Raabta producer Homi Adajania.
The title song of Raabta, which is filmed in Budapest, Hungary, features Deepika Padukone in a black thigh high slit dress. As the song reverberates in the backdrop Deepika takes the center stage and starts dancing to the number. The song, written by Irshad Kamil and Amitabh Bhattacharya, has been sung by Nikhita Gandhi and composed by Pritam. Deepika is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Padmavati, which will release later this year.
Watch the title song of Raabta here:
Raabtais a film on reincarnation. It is a love story set in two different time spans. Sushant and Kriti play lovers who are separated by death and reunite ages later, in another time, to complete their love story. The villain in their story, played by Neerja's award-winning actor Jim Sarbh, remains the same and sadly, remembers everything. The movie is scheduled to release on June 9.